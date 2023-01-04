I’m raging because my maid of honour won’t be spending the day before my wedding with me

A bride-to-be was criticized online after she complained that her maid of honor wouldn’t spend the day before her wedding with her.

The unnamed bride, believed to be from the UK, revealed she had asked her maid of honor to spend the day and night before the wedding with her.

However, she was left furious when the friend’s husband explained to her that he had planned a romantic day out to celebrate her own birthday, and that she would not be free to help her with the wedding preparations.

After taking Reddit’s Am I the A****** to explain the situation, she was poked at by other users – many of whom called her selfish and said she acted like a “bridezilla.”

A British bride-to-be has been slammed online after complaining that her maid of honor wouldn’t spend the day before her wedding with her (stock photo)

The bride started the post by explaining that she and the bridesmaid, as well as the groom, shared the same birthday.

She said it happened to be the day before the wedding.

The bride explained, “I suggested to her that we (my and fiancee’s family) have lunch with us and then help me prepare for my wedding day.

“I’ve also asked her if she shares a hotel room with me the night before so she can be there for me as soon as I wake up, to support and calm me down,” she said.

She explained that the maid of honor agreed to stay at the hotel with her but not attend lunch and suggested she might have plans for the day.

The bride shared her account on Reddit and admitted she was furious that her bridesmaid’s husband wouldn’t let her spend the day before her wedding with her, even though it’s her birthday

She continued, “Go to today, her husband texts me to say he has organized a romantic day out for her birthday, ending with a concert.

“He told me it would be a surprise for her, so he let me know ahead of time so I could plan for her absence the day before the wedding.”

“I admit I got sharp on him. I told him it was inconsiderate of him to book something for her the day before my wedding when he knew she had responsibilities.

“He told me I was a ‘crazy bridezilla’ if I thought I was going to make her do ‘slave labor’ on her birthday.”

She added that her friend is very good at organizing and likes to help and would disagree with her husband.

She continued, “He did say if she wanted to come back to my hotel room after the concert, he wouldn’t stop her, but I absolutely can’t have her during the day.”

Most people thought the bride was entitled and acted selfishly by not letting her maid of honor enjoy her birthday the way she wanted

The bride then took this news to one of her bridesmaids, who agreed that the bridesmaid should be able to enjoy her birthday as she pleases.

The bride’s post continued, “I told her I was annoyed that he hadn’t even asked me if I could spare her, he had just told me she wouldn’t be available.

“I also told her that he didn’t even offer me his concert ticket so that my bridesmaid and I could have a nice evening together the day before my wedding,” she added.

Following this, the bride said members of the wedding party sent her “hateful messages” telling her she cannot behave this way.

“All I want is to spend the day before my wedding with my MOH, am I really the asshole?”

However, her plea for compassion fell on deaf ears, as many people who read her story agreed that she was selfish and entitled.

‘WOOOOOOOW. Wow. Looks like you took advantage of a friendly friend.

Let your bridesmaid enjoy her birthday. She will be with you at the wedding. (You’re a bridezilla too.),’ one said.

Some people said the bride treated her maid like “an emotional helper” and that she had fallen into the “bridezilla” trap

“I’d be really surprised if her antics don’t scare off the groom or best friend before the wedding takes place.”

“Based on her behavior, I hope they both get out before it’s too late,” one of them said.

“You have fallen into the Bridezilla trap. Your wedding is super special to you. You have no right to dictate what your bridesmaid does on her birthday,” another wrote.

‘You know the bridesmaids aren’t yours, right? You don’t even do wedding stuff the day before, just a birthday lunch. You seem super spoiled,” one wrote.

“This woman is so hilariously selfish I’m pretty sure this is a joke,” one commented.

“I immediately thought the maid of honor went to her husband and they found a way to still celebrate her birthday on her terms,” ​​suggested another.

“It’s great if someone wants to carve out days of their time for your wedding, but that shouldn’t be the expectation,” one of them said.

And some disagreed with the bride’s most specific requests.

“Why does she need someone there” from the moment [she] wakes up, supports and soothes [her]’? It’s a wedding, not a funeral,” said one.

YTA if you need an emotional support animal get one because that’s not her job,” one wrote.

“Your maid of honor actually has a life of her own, she is not your emotional support animal,” another wrote.

‘It’s her fucking birthday. Do you want her to spend her ENTIRE birthday on YOUR needs? Talk about selfishness,’ someone said.

“She’s not your servant, she’s your girlfriend, she’s having a birthday,” said another.

“First-Why the hell did you pick the day after your birthday and her birthday?! You can’t possibly be serious about treating your boyfriend like a free wedding planner and “calm down” like you’re a toddler. It’s a wedding, not open heart surgery,” someone said.

“Her husband owes you nothing. How could you think he would give you his ticket to a concert for his wife’s birthday? Maybe he’s tired of you treating his wife like an unpaid assistant and wants to spoil her for her birthday. She had obviously done a lot of stressful things for you and he seems to want to make her feel special on her birthday. If you insist, you will lose her friendship,” they continued.

Read more:

My kids choose their own bedtimes, follow a vegan diet and go barefoot – people accuse me of ‘mistreatment’, but I’m confident in my decisions

We moved in with my best friend and her partner to cut costs and raise our kids together – it’s like one big sleepover

Woman provokes discussion after sharing her theory of exactly what time a man will choose to get married: ‘I’ve heard it and I’ve seen it’