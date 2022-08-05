‘I’m over it!’ Love Island’s Afia Tonkmor misses reunion show filming

Love Island’s Afia Tonkmor missed taping the reunion show that took place on Thursday night – insisting she’s taking part in the show ‘over’.

The 25-year-old lounge host was instead partying with her friends in London, happily sharing videos on TikTok.

Afia entered the villa with Ekin-Su Culculoglu as the first two bombshells, but while the Turkish actress, 27, was singled out by Davide Sanclimenti at the rematch, Afia could not find a connection to anyone in the villa and was the first to be dumped from paradise.

Snub: Love Island’s Afia Tonkmor missed Thursday night’s reunion show — insisting she was ‘over’ to join the show

Afia confirmed her absence from TikTok when she posted a video of her partying with her friends at a nightclub.

In the comments, a fan asked if she would meet her former co-stars at the reunion and she replied, “No.”

She added that she was now over it after appearing on the show nearly seven weeks ago and only staying at the villa for a few days.

Afia hasn’t posted to Instagram in four weeks, and in her latest post, she saw the star posing with fellow dumped Islander Ikenna.

Participant: The lounge’s 25-year-old host was instead partying with her friends in London, happily sharing videos on TikTok

Speaking to Heat after she was dumped, she shared how she now plans to move to Bali, Indonesia.

She said, ‘I don’t have many plans, but I’m moving to Bali. I was always going to move to Bali and then this happened.

“Now my friends and I think this is the best time. I feel like the UK is just not my sphere at the moment.”

Jacques O’Neill was the only other cast member of the 2022 series to avoid Thursday’s reunion show.

Off out! The rest of the islanders including Antigoni Buxton (left) all celebrated together after filming the reunion show (pictured)

The series eight stars first came together outside the villa to film the annual reunion show, which will air on ITV2 on Sunday evening.

Still, Jacques, 23, chose to skip the filming amid criticism after his partner Paige Thorne romantically moved on with Adam Collard and amid new allegations that he was “bullying” fellow islander Tasha Ghouri.

A source told The Sun: “Unfortunately, Jacques has decided that he is not ready to see Paige and especially not with Adam.

“He’s decided to wait for a more opportune time to talk to her again after all he’s been through.”

Awkward: In the comments, a fan asked if she would meet her former co-stars at the reunion and she replied, ‘No’

MailOnline contacted Jacques’ representatives at the time for comment.

The former rugby player quit Love Island earlier this month when former contestant Adam, who has a reputation for womanizing, was called up by ITV producers for the current series and soon began flirting with Paige.

Hours before the reunion was due to be filmed, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss life after the dating show, admitting that he ‘just wanted my mum’ after his traumatic experience.

Host Kate Garraway began by asking Jacques, “How do you feel now that you’re gone because the episode you left behind was emotional to watch.”

Day: Afia became the first islander to be dumped from Love Island, after Jacques O’Neill chose to team up with Paige Thorne (right)

Jacques responded: ‘When I first came out it was very different for me, I was afraid of life and what would come next for me.

“When I was in the holding villa, all I wanted was my mother. We got death threats. I thought to myself: I’m going to delete social media.’

The reality personality decided to remove himself after Adam’s arrival when he stated, “Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”

While Jacques gained widespread sympathy following his interview, public mood quickly turned over the course of the day when he was mocked with fellow islander Tasha in a private Instagram story leaked online.

Jacques filmed himself watching Tasha’s speech to Andrew Le Page in the Love Island finale at the Summer Ball.

Over the top, he quoted Davide Sanclimenti’s now iconic words, saying, ‘You’re a liar, an actress, get the f**k out!’

After the video was leaked on Twitter, fans began to turn against Jacques, arguing that he had left the villa because of his mental health, but cared little for the mental health of others, especially women.

Many said they were much less sympathetic to his plight and claimed that he bullied Tasha.

One tweeted: ‘So Jacques left the villa to protect his own sanity but still bullies one of the girls from outside. Isn’t mental health important for girls?’

Tasha’s dad then waded in line and took to Twitter to share a cunning dig at Jacques.

Commenting on the music video, he wrote, “Some people grow and mature through their island experience, others don’t. It is what it is.’