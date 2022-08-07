I’m over 70. How can I anti-age the back of my hands?

Q I often get ugly red bruises on the backs of my hands. I understand it’s one of the joys of getting older (I’m 70+ and on blood pressure tablets and a statin). Can anything help?

A “Most of these bruises are due to ruptured capillaries beneath the skin’s surface,” says cosmetic physician Ahmed El Muntasar (theaestheticsdoctor.com).

“With age, the skin gets thinner, meaning these blood vessels aren’t as well cushioned or protected, so it’s much easier for them to get injured and show up as bruises; blood thinners make the problem worse.’ There are a few solutions. ‘I highly recommend. Ellansé, an injectable filler that gives immediate and long-lasting fullness, because it stimulates the production of collagen,” says Dr Ahmed. ‘It thickens and firms the skin and reduces the indentations between the finger bones for about two years.

Inge Van Lotringen (photo) reveals a number of solutions, including an injectable filler that fills immediately and also in the long term

‘For hands you need 2ml; I charge £450 per ml.’

Other options he suggests (but doesn’t offer) are cryotherapy (two sessions for around £500 each), or laser to cauterize the veins, for around £300 per session (two to six). The results are permanent, but other veins may appear; if you want to cover them up, S19 Super FX Body Makeup, £25, is great and available in ten shades (£16.66, boots.com).