‘I’m in the best hands with Salzburg’ Christoph Freund turns down sporting director role at Chelsea

Christoph Freund has decided against becoming Chelsea’s new sporting director after being persuaded by his club Red Bull Salzburg to stay.

The 45-year-old had tentatively agreed a deal with Chelsea on Sunday, but Red Bull are determined to keep him at the helm of their own project.

“Yes, it’s true that Chelsea wanted me and we had talks,” confirmed Freund.

‘When such a big club asks, it not only honors me and Salzburg’s work, it is of course a circumstance that entails personal considerations.

Christoph Freund has turned down the role of sporting director at Chelsea to stay at Salzburg

But I have come to the conclusion that I am in the best hands at Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me.

“I thought about the Chelsea director’s job as I have been proud of the interest shown by such a top club.”

Red Bull boss Stephan Reiter, who had claimed on Monday that he had not received any official contact, added:

“Of course, Freund informed me about Chelsea and we exchanged ideas on a personal level and had good conversations, but the fact is that he remains our sporting director.”

Freund was considered a good fit to work with new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Freund had been considered a good fit at Chelsea by Blues bosses, who were impressed by his acumen, bold ideas and passion.

They felt that Freund, having caught the eye of Salzburg, would have fitted in well with the new coaching staff led by newly appointed manager Graham Potter.

Freund had been given the approval of Chelsea boss Graham Potter and his recruitment specialist Kyle Macauley.

Chelsea have not completely given up, but they are also looking at other options. Paul Mitchell of Monaco is also believed to be of interest.

Owner Todd Boehly is currently performing the job himself on an interim basis, but the club will now continue discussions with alternative candidates for a sporting director.