‘I’m in agony!’ Disheveled Charlotte Dawson returns to the UK after scooter accident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A distraught Charlotte Dawson returned to the UK from Rome on Thursday after a scooter accident left her bloodied and bruised and required hospital treatment.

The Ex On The Beach star, 29, told her Instagram followers how she was “in agony” after hitting the curb and falling over her steering wheel while in the vehicle.

She also shared a photo with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield as she shared how she was on her way home after being “finally” released from the hospital.

Ouch: A confused Charlotte Dawson returned to the UK from Rome on Thursday after a scooter accident left her with a bloodied and bruised face and required hospital treatment

In her story, she explained, “I’m home, I can’t stop sleeping, but thank you so much for all your nice messages. I woke up and looked like I had 10 rounds in the ring with Tyson Fury!

“It could have been so much worse, I’m terrified. I can’t move my left leg and my ankle hurts. My knee is not good. I had to release myself from the hospital because I couldn’t miss my flight. I had to go back for Noah.

“I need scan results, so I have to go back to the hospital. Why is there always a drama! This is just typical me. Matt was really worried about me. He cried hysterically. I had scans on my head and brain.

Worryingly: The Ex On The Beach star, 29, told her Instagram followers how she was ‘terrified’ after hitting the curb and falling over her steering wheel while in the vehicle (pictured last night)

‘They are so dangerous the scooters. I hit the curb when I saw a bus and went over my steering wheel. It really upsets me. I don’t want Noah to see me like this!’

Charlotte was rushed to hospital in Rome, Italy, earlier this week.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday night, where she revealed that she had been taken to the emergency room by ambulance after a scooter accident.

Charlotte – who is the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson – posted two photos showing her bloodied and bruised face and explained that she had been thrown over the handlebars of her scooter.

Support: She also shared a photo with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield as she shared how she was going home after being ‘finally’ released from the hospital

Reality star Celebs Go Dating was on holiday in Rome with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield when the accident happened.

Charlotte – who took off from Manchester airport on Sunday for her five-day trip to attend a wedding of friends in Italy – showed up in the ambulance immediately after the incident with bandages on her face.

She also shared a photo of herself in the hospital with a broken lip and bruised nose, and what appeared to be a suture on her chin, indicating it had split open and needed stitches in the accident.

Injury: During her story, she explained, ‘I’m home, I can’t stop sleeping, but thank you so much for all your nice messages. I woke up and looked like I had 10 rounds in the ring with Tyson Fury!’

Charlotte told her followers: “While I was in Rome.. Today I fell off a scooter while driving around. I lost control of the scooter, got scared, went up the curb and fell over the handlebars..

‘I’m fine, I’ve been very lucky and can happily go home to my boy.. but wow, it was a scary horrible day 4 for me, Matthew and my friends…. but thank god someone looked down on me.’

The reality star reposted an image to her Instagram story, adding, “Scary day, I’m fine, thank goodness. I’m very lucky.

Difficult time: She continued: ‘It could have been so much worse, I’m in agony. I can’t move my left leg and my ankle hurts. My knee is not good’

Charlotte’s mother Tracy commented, “Travel home safely,” while Bianca Gascoigne added, “Oh no. You poor sausage. Send healing love bubble.’

MailOnline reached out to Charlotte’s representatives at the time for comment.

A few hours earlier, Charlotte — who shares 18-month-old son Noah with fiancé Matt — had posted glamorous snaps of herself enjoying her Italian outing with friends the night before.

The northern beauty looked incredible in a strappy, high-low dress with rows of ruffles and a fitted bodice.