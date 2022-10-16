‘I’m here if he wants to talk’: Fabrice Muamba has reached out to Enock Mwepu

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fabrice Muamba has told Enock Mwepu he’s ‘here if he wants to talk’ after the 24-year-old had to retire due to a hereditary heart condition.

Muamba went into cardiac arrest during Bolton’s FA Cup match with Tottenham on 17 March 2012. He was resuscitated using CPR and retired from sport following medical advice.

Muamba – who has continued to work in various roles in football – reached out to Mwepu after the Brighton star decided to hang up his shoes following news that he would be at risk of cardiac arrest if he continues to play.

Mwepu – who played 27 games for Brighton after arriving at the Red Bull Salzburg club in July 2021 for around £18million – fell ill during the international match.

He was checked at a hospital in Mali before returning to Brighton to undergo further tests, which picked up the abnormality.

The test revealed a hereditary heart condition that would put Mwepu at significant risk of fatal heart disease if he continued to play. So he decided to hang up his boots for good.

Muamba, who is now 34 years old, has reached out to Mwepu after the news to offer his support and advice.

Speak with the mirrorMuamba discussed the challenges Mwepu might face after retirement and offered some solutions.

Enock Mwepu (above) was forced to retire after learning he had a hereditary heart condition

“With the situation with Enock, I think he needs time to adjust,” Muamba said. ‘He needs as much support as possible, because [he’s gone from] can say you’re going to play soccer today, and then you can’t play soccer tomorrow because your health is your number one priority.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m here if he wants to speak, I’m happy to have a chat with him and I hope Brighton will keep him with the football club in some capacity because he’s still young. and still has a lot to offer in the game. The most important thing is the support he gets from the football world.

Former Bolton star Fabrice Muamba has told Mwepu he’s ‘here if he wants to talk about it’

Muamba suffered cardiac arrest during Bolton’s FA Cup match against Spurs in March 2012

“I’m sure the FA, the PFA, Brighton, the Premier League will all come around to find a solution or help find something for him after football. He’s still young, has many, many years ahead of him, and you just hope he has a lot of support around him.”

Muamba went on to discuss his own experience in more detail and compare his feelings to those that Mwepu may face.

He said, ‘For me it was more of a ‘just take your time, then call us when you’re ready and we’ll give you this and that’.

‘Not everyone has such a chance, but because [Mwepu] is in the Premier League. I think he should take every opportunity to come his way, get in touch with clubs, find out if there is a course to do.

Mwepu’s last appearance for Brighton came in the 5-2 win over Leicester on September 4

“The most important thing you encounter is that when you stop playing football, the problem is not a routine.

“Because you don’t have a routine, it’s suddenly ‘I don’t know what to do with myself,’ and I hope he can find a routine with him and that he can slowly and surely find a better way to to get the best out of his life.

“The support he gets from his family, his football club and the football world will also be key to making his transition as smooth as possible. If he wants to speak and get in touch, I’m more than happy to have a chat to share my own experiences. It’s not easy to do.’