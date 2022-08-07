  I’m happy with a G&T and peanuts for supper, says Joanna Lumley

The actress and TV host tells Tom Parker Bowles about her spirited start to life, a horrific experience with offal and how she still enjoys a melted cheese moment on set with James Bond.

I remember the food of Hong Kong and Malaysia ‒ where I grew up as a child very well. We’d have tons of rice, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and all kinds of spicy stuff. I especially liked chao fan fried rice with soy sauce and at the very end they put an egg in it and sprinkled it over some green leaves. Magic.

I started life with very spicy food.

When I went back to England it was all quite a shock as I found the milder bland food hard to get used to. At boarding school and afterwards in the monastery, the food was modest: margarine, bread and tea in glasses without milk or sugar. Overcooked, creepy cooked beef. No spices at all.

As a family we traveled on large troopships back and forth to England – the Franks and the Empire Windrush. The food was quite basic, but on one trip I became addicted to canned mushroom soup. Every time I sat down to eat I had to have it. When we landed, I never ate it again.

We used to scrape our plates clean, which I have now found to be terrible.

In large places people always leave something tasty on the plate. So when I eat in a grand society, I trained myself to leave some food on the plate, which burns a hole in my heart.

When I moved to London, the four of us shared a flat in Earl’s Court and didn’t have a fridge.

So we would keep the milk on the windowsill. When I was occasionally taken out to dinner as a model, I would steal the sandwiches and put them in my bag to take home. Our friends were also poor, but stylish and good at things like painting and photography. Sometimes you went to the cafes and little bistros that were as cheap as chips. Other times you could also afford half a bottle of wine.

I remember I once bought very cheap offal from the butcher, called melts [ox spleen]. You usually feed it to pets. We thought, well, if cats can eat it, we probably can too. It was downright repulsive.

At that time, everyone was thinner because there was no fast food.

Now there are all these delivery companies. The idea that your life is so busy that you don’t feel like shopping, with people just bringing things to you… it’s terribly expensive. Just make it yourself!

Although I only had a small part in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, we lived in Switzerland for two months while filming it.

They had Swiss caterers [on set] who produced fantastic Swiss food? small cheesecakes or raclette, which is melted cheese with black pepper, scraped onto potatoes. Simple but great.

I became a vegetarian when I was in my late twenties.

I was cutting a steak, cooked rare, and it looked like… well, meat. And I hadn’t associated any animals—which I’ve always loved—with this piece of meat on my plate. And I thought: I don’t want to eat meat anymore. I don’t want things killed for me.’ So I stopped eating meat and fish. And that was it.

I am not trying to convert anyone to vegetarianism, rather I am trying to point out the horrors of factory farming.

I will always support those farmers who do their utmost to give animals a great life. And I’m a big supporter of the brilliant animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming. When Britain joined the European Union, slaughterhouse rules were changed. This meant they shut down most of the small and traveling animals, which were the kindest to the animals. Animals were packed into trucks and sent on long journeys. The living export trade is unforgivable. We’ve always thought of ourselves as an animal-loving nation, but no one wants to look at this horrible side of farming, how some animals are raised and slaughtered. Cheap meat means that animals have no life, are seen as ordinary protein and are slaughtered at a horribly young age.

I cook a lot.

Well, really put it together. I like to eat raw things. Cut all kinds of vegetables. I make a good coleslaw with cabbage, carrots, scallions, garlic, ginger, mustard, mayonnaise, and horseradish sauce, all mixed up.

I love salted peanuts.

I’d be very happy with a gin and tonic and some nuts for dinner. I also love chips, especially when combined with the excuse of a dip. It means you can try all kinds of tortillas and stuff. I don’t have a sweet tooth. I have a salty tooth. I don’t crave chocolates or pastries.

My favorite comfort food is Marmite on toast.

I remember there used to be a huge brewery above Wandsworth Bridge in South West London, and because yeast is used in brewing and Marmite is made from yeast extract, the whole area used to smell like the liniment, which was exciting. And roasted chestnuts in winter are almost paradise.

My last supper should be corn on the cob from Senegal.

The quality is amazing. I would have it with butter and black pepper. Oh, and delicious rice and soy sauce. And toasted cheese, like Ben Gunn in Treasure Island.