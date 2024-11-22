‘I’ll go on 50 first dates – or at least until I’m bored’: A look at the rise of batch dating as Gen Z plays the field to the hilt in hopes of finding love

After dating apps came the return of speed dating, meeting cute people, running clubs and other innovative ways to find love.

But as young people find it increasingly difficult to find a match, they are turning to extreme methods in the hope of building a relationship. With the latest fad they are playing a numbers game; setting a goal for yourself to go on 50 first dates in hopes of finding something that will last.

The TikTok trend sees young people documenting their love lives, revealing details of their upcoming dates in ‘get ready with me’ videos, while also sneaking out during dates to give their first impressions of potential lovers.

Several participants in the courtship challenge cite “boredom” or frustration with conventional dating habits as the reason for the high number of dates.

Aimed at encouraging young people to go on dates with people who ‘may not meet all the requirements’, it is hoped the ‘numbers game’ will pay off and increase the dating pool.

The unconventional method often means young people spend just one evening on a date and abandon future romances if they fail to impress during the first meeting.

The 50 First Dates tag has been viewed 67.3 million times on TikTok, with dozens of women around the world trying out the new approach.

In one TikTok video, one creator Bet Collins said, “I’ll go on fifty first dates, or at least until I get bored or find the love of my life.”

In another clip, she said, “I do this because I’m not really a dater and dating is really a numbers game. I became very attached to the random guy I went on a date with, and that wasn’t healthy.

“I need to start saying yes more and going on dates with people who might not meet all the requirements because I might be pleasantly surprised.”

Beth said it was vital that daters ‘don’t put all their eggs in one basket’, and that she thought dating more people would lead to being more selective.

“It’s scary to think that people are putting all their eggs in one basket because now that I’ve been on 50 first dates, I think the first date is literally a meeting.”

Creators often look to dating apps to find their dates, as well as people they meet in real life.

Before every date, TikTokers introduce the person they’re going out with. share the person’s information.

They then provide updates from the toilet during the date, giving viewers their first impressions of their date before offering a full update the next day.

Another maker, Francesca started her dating binge in July, telling followers she was making the move after a “recent breakup.”

She said: ‘I’ve always loved seeing these around and I started seeing them when I was first in a relationship so I’ve never been able to do them but I love a first date so it’s for me the most exciting thing to do I think. I like the social aspect and meeting people for the first time.’

Another creator, Becca (pictured), also shares her journey taking on the batch dating challenge, documenting personal details of the dates online

Before Francesca’s first date, she told viewers about her future date: ‘He’s a 28-year-old man, he’s an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon. He runs, surfs, cycles, so he’s quite active and he was 6ft.’

She slipped away to give an update then said, “First initial thoughts, cute, chatty, conversations flowing. I’m just not 100 percent sure. I’m not sure what’s missing. There is no real sexual chemistry. It’s not growing at the moment.’

The next day she finalized the date. “It’s beautiful, but it’s not for me.”

The singleton is now on her 19th date and regularly posts updates for her online followers who eagerly await date details.

Francesca takes her followers on dates across London in pubs, bars and cafes.

Of course, 50 dates is no easy feat and most creators admit that they would be willing to take on the challenge if they met ‘the love of their life’.

Another maker, Beccaalso shares her journey to taking on the batch dating challenge, documenting personal details of the dates online.

“A lot of people have asked me what the point is if you know you’re going on other dates,” she said. “But if I meet someone and want to go on a second date with them, or whatever, then I do that.”

Although she admitted that she mainly participates in the challenge of “getting out.”

She said: “But the thing is, I like to be in my cocoon in my house and I can’t always get out of there. It’s about meeting new people and getting me out of the house a bit.’

Another maker, @tillytalkz is currently participating in the challenge, but ‘only with rich guys.’

Others take part in similar challenges and take on ’25 First Date Challenges’ in the hope of finding love.

Creator Francesca imagined her sneaking away from a date to update her followers on how things are going

Creators leave during dates to give an update on their first impressions from the toilet

The trend started earlier this year when London-based Aussie, Hannah Zaslawski, started her own series sharing her journey on 50 first dates in the capital.

At the age of 34, Hannah began her dating journey, sometimes going on two dates a week.

Hannah, who told FEMAIL she finds 70 percent of her dates on Hinge, would share details about each of her dates.

The creator has shared dozens of videos and updates from her dating life, having traveled around the city with pub get-togethers, gallery adventures and museum dates.

The latest update to Hannah’s TikTok suggests that she has currently gone on a total of 38 dates, although it is unclear whether she plans to reach the final 50 milestone.