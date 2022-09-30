‘I’m feeling much better’: Tua Tagovailoa takes to Twitter to thank fans for ‘prayers and support’

Tua Tagovailoa has taken to social media to thank people for the outpouring of support he received after being hospitalized with a concussion in Thursday’s NFL game.

“I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since last night’s game,” he wrote. “It was difficult not to finish the game and not be with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I have received from the dolphins, my friends and family and all the people who have reached out.

“I’m feeling much better and focusing on my recovery so I can get back on the field with my teammates.”

Dolphin coach Mike McDaniel also spoke about Tagovailoa on Friday, but declined to give a timetable for his return.

“What’s lost in all of this is human relationships,” McDaniel said. “These are not just any players, they are people we invest in together, someone with whom I have grown very, very close.

“When it comes to head injuries and concussions, things that serve, I’m just concerned about the person. I’m concerned that he will be healthy, that all the tests will be done and that we will work with him and that we will feel good where the injury is. We still have a long way to go, but we haven’t thought about that yet.’

Tua Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher after a second blow in just four days – coach Mike McDaniel (right) said he spoke to his QB as he was taken off the field

The 24-year-old needed extensive treatment on the pitch in terms of scenes

Tagovailoa was carried off the field on a stretcher before being taken to a nearby hospital

The incident occurred when Josh Tupou of the Bengals tackled Tagovailoa in the first half

Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital for further examination. He is conscious and has movement in all his limbs. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa stumbled around after a hit and appeared to have a concussion

Tagovailoa went on a stretcher Thursday night and straight to hospital with head and neck injuries, after she recoiled from the pain and required lengthy treatment from a tough tackle when the dolphins encountered the Bengal

He was considered controversial to play for the Dolphins just four days after he appeared to struggle with a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Bills.

But after a 340-pound tackle from Josh Tupou of the Bengals, quarterback Tagovailoa hit the back of the head, lay still, and was visibly distressed by the pain he was in.

He needed long-term treatment from a number of medics before getting on a stretcher and going to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital. Fortunately, Tagovailoa was fired and flew home with the team on Thursday evening.

Tagovailoa’s hands seemed to go into screen reaction upon landing, which is an unnatural position of the arms after a concussion.

The Amazon Prime commentary said Tagovailoa, 24, suffered head and neck injuries, but was able to speak to coach Mike McDaniel before going to the hospital and inquiring about the piece in question.

When tackled by Tupou, he fell backwards at high speed, hitting the back of his head on the ground. The entire Dolphins team gathered around the midfield while their teammate was treated. As he was rolled off the field, the crowd chanted ‘Tua! Tua!’

The dolphins said in a statement: “Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his limbs.’|

After the game, which the Dolphins lost 15-27, coach McDaniel said: “It was a scary moment. He was evaluated for a concussion and he has a concussion protocol. He is about to be fired. That was an emotional moment.

“The best news we could get is that everything has been checked out, that he has nothing more serious than a concussion, and that he will be flying back here on the plane with us.”

Chris Nowinski, a Harvard-trained neuroscientist and critic of concussion treatment in the NFL, responded with immediate outrage on Twitter.

He shared a clip of the incident on Thursday, saying: “This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staff and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I’m right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes summed up the mood of everyone watching when he tweeted, “Prayers up man.”

The NFL Players’ Association tweeted: “The health and safety of players is at the heart of the union’s mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the possible protocol violation is still ongoing.’

Even before the game even started, Nowinski tweeted: “If Tua takes the field tonight, it will be a huge step backwards for #concussion in the NFL.

“If he has a second concussion that ruins his season or career, everyone involved will be charged and they will have to lose their jobs, including the coaches. We’ve all seen it, even they should know this isn’t right.’

In Sunday’s game with the Bills, Tagovailoa appeared disoriented after a challenge and briefly left the field after hitting the back of his head on the turf. He tripped over his feet and teammates had to prop him up.

He faced a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 when he scrambled to find Jaylen Waddle for an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa was hit — a two-handed thrust to the chest — by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for rough handling the passer.

Tagovailoa’s return raised some questions. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they were watching him return to the game, but when they came back on the field in the second half, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa had suffered a back injury and was not concussed.

The Dolphins team gathered around midfield while their teammate got attention

Tagovailoa’s hands seemed to go into screen reaction on landing, which is an unnatural position of the arms after a concussion

Tupou (center) watches as Tagovailoa receives medical attention after their collision

Tagovailoa later described the incident, claiming that he had aggravated a problem.

“During the quarterback sneak, my legs got stuck under someone and they tried to push back and it felt like I was stretching my back a little bit or something,” Tagovailoa told reporters. my back…that’s where I stumbled.’

Coach McDaniel said on Monday that the health of his players is something he approaches with caution.

“The only thing I think our players know more than anyone else is there are certain things I’m very sensitive to. I’ve been called emotional from time to time, and one of those things is player health,” said McDaniel.

‘So I don’t bother with that at all. They went through the protocols and in that process throughout the game, and it was something that we wouldn’t have moved forward in the direction we were doing, if there had been some sort of red flags, because that’s — you can’t get quarterbacks out. love danger, so you don’t—if he had a main problem, he wouldn’t have been back there.’

Quarterback Tagovailoa was approved to play for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night

Tagovailoa insisted he only injured his back on Sunday and had no concussion

Tagovailoa said he went through “the concussion protocol they had,” adding, “I’m fine.”

Vocal critic Nowinski, however, disagreed with that explanation on Twitter.

“I’m bulls*** on the ”back tweak theory”,” Nowinski tweeted. ‘Watch the video. Tua shakes his head several times to “remove the cobwebs,” which is a specific sign of vision impairment after #concussion. He also wobbles when getting up before falling. His return is a failed @NFL.”

He was listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game, but in the end the Dolphins decided he was good enough to play.