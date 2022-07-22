‘I’m feeling much better than I sound,’ Biden says from COVID isolation

President Joe Biden apologized for his frog-like voice as he addressed reporters and his economic staff from COVID isolation on Friday afternoon.

“Well, thanks, let me start by apologizing — my voice — I feel a lot better than I sound,” the president said at the top of his remarks, his vocal range noticeably deeper.

Biden then outlined how gas prices have fallen for more than 30 days.

When economist Cecilia Rouse came to speak, Biden was heard coughing loudly in the background.

He gave a thumbs up to reporters who asked him how he felt when reporters were told to leave the room. “I feel much better than I sound,” Biden said again.

Biden’s press kit had gathered with his economics team in the South Court Auditorium, while the president was kept away from them in the top-floor residence of the White House.

Biden’s symptoms “have improved,” according to a letter released by the White House mid-morning Friday, provided by the physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor reported that Biden had completed his first full day of antiviral Paxlovid, after testing positive for COVID-19 on both an antigen and PCR test on Thursday morning.

“He did have a temperature of 99.4 degrees last night, which responded favorably to paracetamol (TYLENOL),” the letter said.

O’Connor said Biden’s symptoms were still a runny nose, fatigue — and now a “loose” cough.

“His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain completely normal, on room air,” the doctor added.

The White House doctor said Biden would continue with Paxlovid, which would be supplemented with oral hydration, acetaminophen and an albuterol inhaler, which is used by asthmatics.

Prior to the release of the doctor’s letter, the White House released another photo of Biden working from the home – this time wearing a mask.

The image shows the president signing the FORMULA Act on Thursday, a law that temporarily lifts tariffs on imported baby food.

Afterwards, a similar photo of Biden from Friday was shared via Twitter.

“President Biden continued to work from the White House this morning, including telephone contact with his national security team,” the tweet said.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted Biden to wish him a “speedy recovery,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“I want to express my deepest condolences and wish you a speedy recovery,” Xi said, according to AFP.

On Wednesday, Biden said he planned to speak with the Chinese leader within the next 10 days, but would not reveal whether he had made a decision on whether to maintain or end Trump-era tariffs in China.

Xi’s message was the first contact between the two leaders in four months, as relations over Taiwan, Ukraine and other issues have deteriorated.

Biden and Xi – who have known each other for decades – held a video call on March 18, during which Biden warned Xi not to help Russia invade Ukraine.

Earlier this week, State Department spokesman Zhao Lijiang lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly planning to visit Taiwan next month.

A visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously affect the basis of China-US relations and send a serious wrong signal to Taiwan’s independence forces,” Zhao said.

“If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will take resolute and strong measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson added.

COVID-19 originated in China and Biden initially urged US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the pandemic, but the effort appears to have stalled.

Chinese state media said Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out to Biden on Friday for a ‘quick recovery’ after US president’s COVID diagnosis

White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha (right) made the rounds on Friday’s morning shows, saying on CNN that Biden was “fine” and that “the symptoms were essentially the same.”

On Friday morning, the White House’s COVID Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, made the rounds during the morning shows and said he last spoke with Biden’s medical team around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

He said on CNN that Biden was “doing fine” and that “the symptoms were essentially the same.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America, Jha pushed back that Biden’s age could make fighting the virus more problematic.

“He’s about as well protected as possible from this virus,” Jha replied, pointing to the president’s four COVID vaccinations in addition to his prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Jha will again attend the White House press conference on Friday afternoon.

The White House has so far resisted putting O’Connor before the press.