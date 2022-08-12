‘I’m EMOTIONAL AF’ LeBron James watches sons Bronny and Bryce in action together for the first time

LA Lakers star LeBron James has expressed pride to see his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, play side by side in a competitive basketball game for the first time.

James posted on Twitter sharing his excitement at seeing his sons on the pitch together: ‘Man, I’m literally seeing Bronny and Bryce together on the pitch for the first time in a game situation!! This is insane!! I’M EMOTIONALLY OFF!! WOW’

The pair played for the California Basketball Club, a team that also includes the sons of former NBA stars Scottie Pippen and Penny Hardaway.

LeBron James shared his excitement on Twitter when he saw his sons playing together

Bronny James (center) was the captain of the California Basketball Club in London

The eldest of James’ two sons scored 11 points to a sold-out crowd

15-year-old Bryce James (left) came off the bench in CBC’s 81-74 loss

The California Basketball Club is currently touring Europe, playing against teams from London, Paris and Rome.

Faced with the UK’s Hoopsfix Elite, the exhibition would draw a sold-out crowd at London’s Copper Box Arena. Despite the interest in seeing the sons of ‘King’ James play together, the Elite would ultimately emerge victorious on home soil, with the CBC rising late to secure an 81-74 win.

Bronny James would start the game as the CBC captain, with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, the younger James would be introduced from the bench, with four points and a rebound during his time on the field.

LeBron has previously spoken of his desire to play in the NBA with his kids, and with Bronny eligibility for the NBA draft in 2024, it looks like his wish will come true in the near future.

Responding to a question from fans on social media earlier this year about his plans to play in the NBA with his son, the 37-year-old replied: “That’s the plan! If God wants it’.