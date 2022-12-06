I’m asexual and never want to sleep with anyone

<!–

What’s it really like to date for those in the asexual or “ace” community?

People who identify as asexual have taken to the US confession site To whisper to lift the lid on their love life.

Asexual people don’t typically experience sexual attraction, and while they can have meaningful relationships, sex is out of the question because they usually don’t feel the urge.

This can make it difficult to date, as one woman from Ontario, Canada admitted, who said that “most guys want sex, and when they find out you’re asexual, they leave.”

This Woman From Iroquois, Ontario, Canada Said Guys ‘Only Want Sex’ And Admitting They’re Asexual Leads To A Disappearing Act

A person from Paganhill in the UK revealed that they were in fact a ‘grey ace’, something potential suitors would find confusing.

A gray ace is a subgroup orientation on the asexual spectrum and means that the individual can experience sexual attraction, but only rarely or in certain situations.

A common admission was that dating sites don’t cater to asexual people and they need an “ace Tinder” style dating app instead.

However, one person got his own back and said they “trolled” dating sites “for fun.”

Here are FEMAIL’s favorite asexual dating confessions:

A person from Florida said that while they may not use dating sites for sexual purposes, they still enjoy “trolling” them

A person from Portland, Oregon mimics a problem common in the community — suggesting asexuals need their own dating app

Maybe this is the same group of men who think they can cure lesbians too? This person from the US discovered that some men thought they had the ‘cure’ for asexuality in their hands

An asexual person from Providence, Rhode Island came to their own conclusions about women when looking for a partner – namely that ‘women only want money and sex’

One person from Alpharetta, Georgia found that asexual dating is especially problematic if you like people of the same sex

This guy from Paganhill, England put asexual in their Tinder bio, but they’re actually what’s known as a “grey asexual,” meaning they sometimes feel sexual attraction

This woman from Fort Collins, Colorado said her sexual orientation makes dating asexual even more difficult for her

The Wrong Match: A person from Alberta, California is tired of being matched with people who aren’t also asexual

One person from Texas says they’re “afraid” to use online dating sites because they didn’t come out as asexual