I’m a fertility expert: here are three habits that kill men’s sperm

A fertility expert revealed the habits that men do every day and that they should avoid if they try to have a baby with their partner.

Dr. Pedi Mirdamadi of California warned that men could unknowingly be causing problems that could affect sperm count and quality with these activities.

The naturopathic and functional medicine doctor took his instagram page to warn that certain foods, exposure to toxins or electromagnetic frequencies could cause a significant reduction in fertility.

Highlighting three “fertility killers” that men should avoid if they are trying to conceive, Dr Pedi recommended staying away from hot saunas or hot tubs, mobile phones in your pocket and vaping.

He explained: “This is because when the testicles are exposed to heat for a prolonged period of time, this could negatively affect sperm production as well as their function.

‘This happens because the testicles like colder temperatures and that is why they hang outside the body.

“Since the half-life of a sperm is 74 days, going to a hot tub even once for an extended period can negatively affect sperm production for up to three months.”

The fertility specialist also warned that carrying your mobile phone in your pocket could cause problems.

He explained: ‘Research suggests that sperm quality may be negatively affected and suffer as a result of direct radiation to reproductive areas.

“According to research, men who keep their cell phones in their pockets tend to have lower sperm counts than those who keep their phones outside their pockets.”

Dr. Pedi also linked e-cigarettes to low sperm count, stating that they contain harmful chemicals.

He said: ‘Chemicals such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin that have been linked to infertility. Vaping has also been shown to decrease sperm quality, count, and motility in men.

The doctor offered some tips for improving fertility levels in the video title, saying, “When it comes to minimizing fertility, sources of environmental toxins are crucial to optimizing hormones and fertility.

‘In addition, there are nutrients such as antioxidants that must be optimized to ensure a healthy fertility process.

‘Intravenous therapy can be a great way to optimize nutrients, including these antioxidants and a super nutrient for fertility, which is NAD+.

“Optimizing hormones is also a crucial step in optimizing sperm function and number, which play a critical role in fertility outcomes.”

