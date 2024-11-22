I’m a fertility expert: here are three habits that kill men’s sperm

A fertility expert revealed the habits that men do every day and that they should avoid if they try to have a baby with their partner.
Dr. Pedi Mirdamadi of California warned that men could unknowingly be causing problems that could affect sperm count and quality with these activities.
The naturopathic and functional medicine doctor took his instagram page to warn that certain foods, exposure to toxins or electromagnetic frequencies could cause a significant reduction in fertility.
Highlighting three “fertility killers” that men should avoid if they are trying to conceive, Dr Pedi recommended staying away from hot saunas or hot tubs, mobile phones in your pocket and vaping.
He explained: “This is because when the testicles are exposed to heat for a prolonged period of time, this could negatively affect sperm production as well as their function.
‘This happens because the testicles like colder temperatures and that is why they hang outside the body.
“Since the half-life of a sperm is 74 days, going to a hot tub even once for an extended period can negatively affect sperm production for up to three months.”
The fertility specialist also warned that carrying your mobile phone in your pocket could cause problems.
He explained: ‘Research suggests that sperm quality may be negatively affected and suffer as a result of direct radiation to reproductive areas.
“According to research, men who keep their cell phones in their pockets tend to have lower sperm counts than those who keep their phones outside their pockets.”
Dr. Pedi also linked e-cigarettes to low sperm count, stating that they contain harmful chemicals.
He said: ‘Chemicals such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin that have been linked to infertility. Vaping has also been shown to decrease sperm quality, count, and motility in men.
The doctor offered some tips for improving fertility levels in the video title, saying, “When it comes to minimizing fertility, sources of environmental toxins are crucial to optimizing hormones and fertility.
‘In addition, there are nutrients such as antioxidants that must be optimized to ensure a healthy fertility process.
‘Intravenous therapy can be a great way to optimize nutrients, including these antioxidants and a super nutrient for fertility, which is NAD+.
“Optimizing hormones is also a crucial step in optimizing sperm function and number, which play a critical role in fertility outcomes.”
THE CAUSES OF MALE INFERTILITY
The most common cause of infertility in men is poor quality semen, the fluid containing sperm that is ejaculated during sexual intercourse.
Possible reasons for abnormal semen include:
- Lack of sperm: You may have a very low sperm count or no sperm at all.
- sperm that do not move correctly; this will make it more difficult for the sperm to swim to the egg
- Abnormal sperm: Sperm can sometimes be abnormally shaped, making it difficult for them to move and fertilize an egg.
Many cases of abnormal semen are unexplained.
There is a link between increased scrotal temperature and reduced semen quality, but it is unclear whether wearing loose underwear improves fertility.
Testicles
The testicles produce and store sperm. If they are damaged, it can seriously affect the quality of your semen.
This can happen as a result of:
- an infection of your testicles
- testicular cancer
- testicular surgery
- a problem with the testicles you were born with (a birth defect)
- when one or both testicles have not descended into the scrotum, the loose sac of skin that contains the testicles (undescended testicles)
- testicle injury
Sterilization
Some men choose to have a vasectomy if they do not want to have children or have more children.
It involves cutting and sealing the tubes that carry sperm out of the testicles (the vas deferens) so that your semen no longer contains sperm.
A vasectomy can be reversed, but reversals are usually not successful.
hypogonadism
Hypogonadism is an abnormally low level of testosterone, the male sex hormone involved in sperm production.
It could be caused by a tumor, using illegal drugs, or Klinefelter syndrome, a rare syndrome in which a man is born with an extra female chromosome.
Medications and drugs
Certain types of medications can sometimes cause infertility problems.
These medications are listed below:
- sulfasalazine: an anti-inflammatory medication used to treat conditions such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis; Sulfasalazine may decrease sperm count, but its effects are temporary and your sperm count should return to normal when you stop taking it.
- anabolic steroids – often used illegally to build muscle and improve athletic performance; Prolonged abuse of anabolic steroids can reduce sperm count and motility.
- Chemotherapy: Drugs used in chemotherapy can sometimes severely reduce sperm production.
- Herbal Remedies: Some herbal remedies, such as root extracts of the Chinese herb Tripterygium wilfordii, can affect sperm production or reduce the size of the testicles.
- Illegal drugs, such as marijuana and cocaine, can also affect semen quality.
Fountain: National Health Service