I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo ‘set to RETURN to the jungle in all-stars spin-off’

Series One Winner Tony Blackburn

First Man: Series One in 2002 saw Radio 1 DJ crowned the winner after two weeks in camp, in a series considered tame by today’s standards

DJ Tony rose above the small ranks of the debut series and after winning the hearts of viewers with his love of logs, he was crowned the first king of the jungle by 11 million.

Series two quitter Danniella Westbrook

Wrestling: Series Two star Danniella Westbrook stopped the show for nine days

EastEnders actress Danniella dropped out of the show for nine days after begging viewers to vote her out, admitting she’d rather be in Holloway Prison than spend another day at camp.

Series Three Lovebirds Katie Price and Peter Andre

Blossoming: I’m A Celebrity’s third episode saw the birth of Peter Andre and Katie Price’s romance and later marriage

The third episode of I’m A Celebrity is considered by many to be the one that took it from hit reality show to ITV juggernaut, as it saw the birth of one of the most iconic weddings in celebrity history.

Singer Peter Andre and glamor model Katie Price (then known as Jordan) fell in love in front of viewers despite coming from opposite worlds, getting married a year after they left the show, before divorcing in 2009.

Series three winner Kerry Katona

Let her rule! A record-breaking 14 million viewers saw Kerry Katona crowned series three champion

The third series saw a record-breaking 14 million viewers watch Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona be crowned series champion, making her the show’s first Queen of the Jungle.

Series Six Bikini Babe Myleene Klass

‘Best $40 I Ever Spent!’: Myleene Klass was the breakout star of the 2006 series thanks to her white bikini and shower scenes

2006 saw the birth of an I’m A Celebrity staple — the bikini shower scene — when singer Myleene Klass made headlines with her incredible white second piece as she cleaned herself under the jungle shower.

Series nine weaker Gillian McKeith

What happened? I’m A Celebrity 2010 is remembered for one thing and one thing only: the moment Gillian McKeith passed out on live television

Viewers rejoiced to watch Gillian McKeith scream in terror as she faced trial after trial after trial, barely returning any food, leading to mounting tensions in the camp.

But it was clear that the stars were thrilled when Gillian was forced to pull out of the trial for ‘fainting’, with Linford Christie taking her place and nearly earning a full house.

It’s been disputed over the years whether Gillian’s faintness was real, with Britt Ekland stating, “She might be as good an actress as I am.”

Gillian proved to be one of the standout stars of the series when she was exposed to smuggling spices into the camp using specially made underwear.

Series 12 Screamer Helen Flanagan

What is she doing? In series 12, Helen Flanagan reportedly annoyed producers and even hosts Ant and Dec by taking on numerous challenges without even trying them.

Soap star Helen reportedly annoyed producers and even hosts Ant and Dec by taking on numerous challenges without even trying them, causing tension in the camp as the celebrities were left without food for nearly 10 days.

But it seemed that miracles could happen in the jungle, when Helen magically overcame her fears during her sixth Deadly Delivery trial, bringing back 12 stars for the camp.

Series 14 diva Gemma Collins

I stop! TOWIE favorite Gemma Collins retired from series 14 after just two days at camp

Despite admitting she “could be like Bear Grylls” once she got to the jungle, TOWIE star Gemma struggled to get this far, when she burst into tears seconds after getting into the helicopter.

After finally arriving in the jungle, Gemma failed to settle into camp life, admitted that she was convinced she had malaria and quit after just two days.

Series 15 Aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell

Clashes: Lady C didn’t hold back when it came to her time in the jungle and clashed with her camp mates

Thanks to Lady C’s inclusion, 2015’s I’m A Celebrity was the most tumultuous show to date, as she repeatedly feuded with stars Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne before dramatically stopping the show.

She did not hesitate to share her opinion about the stars and even out of spite refused to participate in trials.