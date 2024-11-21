I’m A Celebrity star Reverend Richard Coles ‘set to add to his surprise fortune by signing a huge deal with one of ITV’s biggest rivals’

I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! Star Reverend Richard Coles looks set to add to his astonishing fortune with a big-money deal with one of ITV’s biggest rivals.

The former musician-turned-vicar, 62, already boasts an unlikely fortune to rival his campmate Coleen Rooney, thanks to his TV work, his collection of crime novels and his career as part of the 1980s group. The Communards.

As viewers prepare for Richard to make his debut in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it has emerged his book series will be adapted into a Channel 5 murder mystery drama.

According the sunbosses have commissioned a series based on their best-selling Canon Clement Mystery series, which has four books so far.

Production on the series is believed to have already begun and filming will begin early next year.

The publication reports that early production slates show the series will be named after Richard’s first novel, Murder Before Eveningsong.

The book, published in 2022, focuses on Canon Daniel Clement, rector of Champton and living with his widowed mother.

However, when Bernard de Floures, the employer of Champton’s cousin, is found stabbed to death in the back of the church, the once quiet town is thrown into chaos.

Daniel must keep the community together as the bodies continue to pile up, while trying to catch a killer.

Richard will enter the jungle in Thursday’s episode alongside Love Island star Maura Higgins – but he’s already made his million.

Most celebrities will receive a big payday after the ITV show, but former 80s pop star Rev Coles, who was in The Communards with Jimmy Somerville, has already reaped the benefits of being the TV vicar country favorite.

Richard’s company, Mistramark Ltd, has paid £179,047 in corporation tax during 2022 and 2023.

The rate at the time was 19 per cent, meaning the company made a net profit of around £940,000.

The company has £542,977 cash available in the bank. It also has healthy reserves of £354,477, three times the previous year’s £128,736.

As viewers prepare for Richard to make his debut in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it has emerged his book series will be adapted into a Channel 5 murder mystery drama.

In addition to his music career, Richard has made money from several successful television appearances. including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, Songs Of Praise and Newsnight Review, Have I Got News For You? and QI.

Richard also worked in radio and wrote several crime novels and a best-selling autobiography.

It comes as this year’s I’m A Celeb stars’ estimated earnings were revealed while they were starring on the ITV show.

And Coleen Rooney is thought to be making an impressive amount – previous reports claim her fee is around £1.5m, which would make it the biggest in the show’s history.

Meanwhile, Strictly Pro Oti Mabuse is believed to receive a fee of £200,000 according to the publication, while N-Dubz star Tulisa is estimated to receive around the same amount.

It is believed that podcaster GK Barry and McFly singer Danny Jones will receive the same amount as Alan, with around £150,000 too.

It has been estimated that Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall could receive a payout from ITV bosses of between £100,000 and £150,000.

Former boxer Barry McGuigan could earn £100,000, while Loose Women’s Jane Moore could earn around £120,000 for her stint.

Upcoming DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odoom is believed to be paid around £90,000.

comes as Richard revealed to MailOnline that he gained weight thanks to a 5,000-calorie-a-day diet before entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The star, who now serves as a Church of England priest, confirmed that this clever measure helped him gain weight before he was forced to switch to a diet of beans and rice.

When asked if he had tried to lose weight in preparation for the show, Reverend Richard said: “My preparation for the show was going on a cruise.

‘I’d like to say I’ve been reducing my calorie intake to prepare for that, but it hasn’t worked.

“I’ve followed a kind of 5,000-calorie-a-day diet. So I think I’m already fatter since my measurements the day before yesterday, and I will be fatter for the next series of measurements.

‘So no, I haven’t done that at all. I tried it and I thought I should do it because I imagine the body will notice going from 5,000 calories a day to 500 calories a day, but it’s okay and I’ll lose a little weight.’

But the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant warned: “I’m mainly competitive in a contest, but if there’s a fight over a buffet… When I was a vicar, they used to make me not go to the buffet because I’d elbow old ladies.” the way to get to the pork pies.

When asked if he would take his religious faith into the jungle, the vicar admitted he would “absolutely need it” when it came to Bushtucker’s height-related trials – his biggest fear.

He said: ‘In fact, the other day I froze with fear on the ladder, on the second rung. So that will be scary. But I know there will be someone big with a harness nearby.

But he added: ‘I’m pretty calm about it (sharing his faith). I’m not going to go around singing All Christian Soldiers.