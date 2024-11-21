Home Entertainment I’m A Celebrity LIVE: Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles await ‘shock of their lives’ as pair face ‘huge secret’ mission when they enter jungle
By BETHAN EDWARDS FOR MAILONLINE

Maura Higgins enters the jungle tonight as she makes her long-awaited debut on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 33-year-old reality star arrived in Australia after an all-expenses trip to Las Vegas with beauty brand Space NK and will appear on the show alongside another late addition, Reverend Richard Coles.

The pair assumed they would join the rest of the cast at the main camp, but a shocking twist sees them initially separated and left destitute when they are thrown into the Jungle Junkyard.

Follow our live coverage below and join the conversation in our comments section.

Reverend Richard Coles ‘signs big deal with ITV rival’

I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! Star Reverend Richard Coles looks set to add to his astonishing fortune with a big-money deal with one of ITV’s biggest rivals.

The former musician-turned-vicar, 62, already boasts an unlikely fortune to rival his campmate Coleen Rooney, thanks to his TV work, his collection of crime novels and his career as part of the 1980s group. The Communards.

As viewers prepare for Richard to make his debut in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it has emerged his book series will be adapted into a Channel 5 murder mystery drama.

Read Laura Fox’s full story here:

Maura insists she is single after romance with Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins were seen enjoying a glamorous date night. Photo: pete wicks,maura higgins Ref: BLU_S8033456 111124 NON-EXCLUSIVE Image from: / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures US: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline ahead of her stint in the jungle, Maura insisted she is “single” despite dating TOWIE star Pete Wicks for the past few months.

She claimed that Pete, who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Jowita Przystał, will not be flying to Australia to meet her on the famous I’m A Celeb bridge when his time on the show comes to an end.

Pete commits to Strictly after managing to avoid the dance despite receiving the lowest ratings in the cast and being at the bottom of the rankings.

But his departure from the show could come as a surprise to Maura and her best friend Sam Thompson, who also co-hosts new spin-off show Unpacked Down Under.

When asked if she is in a relationship with Pete, Maura said: “I’m not.” I’ve been on dates with a lot of people. I mean, I date, but I’m very single. Everyone dates.

In fact, the couple enjoyed one last evening together watching pianist Ludovico Einaudi at the London Palladium, where Maura said she was overwhelmed with emotion watching the composer perform, before parting ways due to work commitments.

Maura travels to the jungle from Las Vegas

Marura Higgins Instagram

Maura flew from Las Vegas to Australia after being “spoiled” on a A-list influencer trip where she was invited to sit front row to watch Adele perform at The Colosseum.

She was joined by TV personality Stacey Solomon, make-up artist Jacinta Spencer and influencer Luke Hamnett on the glamorous getaway before she was stripped of her designer clothes and forced to wear her jungle uniform.

After posting a flurry of photos on Instagram of herself dressed elegantly in a red silk suit, Maura told her 3.8 million followers that she felt “hungover” and like Sin City had “ruined” her.

And she had no time to recover, flying to Brisbane, Australia, ready for her I’m A Celeb debut, which will see her stuck in the Jungle Junkyard for the time being.

‘Maura and Richard will get the shock of their lives’

MailOnline has spoken to a source who said the couple will be in for a big surprise when they make their debut.

A show source said: ‘Maura and Richard Coles will get the shock of their lives when they enter the Australian jungle as they will sleep in a horrible junkyard.

‘Maura has gone from the bright lights of Sin City to being thrown into the basic countryside, without any luxury.

But in reality I’m a celebrity, not everything is as it seems, and viewers will soon discover that the jungle has many secrets.

“The bosses have a few surprises up their sleeves for the next series… and Jungle Junkyard could be hiding the biggest one of all.”

Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles to be dumped at Jungle Junkyard

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! Maura Higgins’ glamorous signature will be abandoned at Jungle Junkyard when she makes her debut on the show on Wednesday night.

MailOnline can reveal the Irish model, 33, and her fellow newcomer Reverend Richard Coles, 62, were supposed to join the rest of the cast in the main camp, but a shock twist sees the unlikely duo initially separated and placed in misery.

Jungle Junkyard contains overgrown vegetation, rusting corrugated metal and zero luxury, a far cry from the sun-drenched Love Island villa where Maura made her name.

A TV source revealed that the reality star will receive the ‘shock of her life’ after flying from Las Vegas, where she enjoyed an all-expenses influencer trip with beauty brand Space NK, to land in rainy Australia and be stripped of her luxuries.

And the lack of amenities isn’t the only scary factor at Jungle Junkyard, as I’m A Celeb bosses tease that newcomers to the show will be put to the test and the base camp hides a big secret.

