I’m A Celebrity LIVE: Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles await ‘shock of their lives’ as pair face ‘huge secret’ mission when they enter jungle

Maura Higgins enters the jungle tonight as she makes her long-awaited debut on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 33-year-old reality star arrived in Australia after an all-expenses trip to Las Vegas with beauty brand Space NK and will appear on the show alongside another late addition, Reverend Richard Coles.

The pair assumed they would join the rest of the cast at the main camp, but a shocking twist sees them initially separated and left destitute when they are thrown into the Jungle Junkyard.

