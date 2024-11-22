I’m A Celebrity jungle flooded after four days of heavy tropical rain as the continuous downpour causes havoc on roads surrounding the camp

A continuous downpour has flooded the I’m A Celebrity jungle and threatens the safety of the contestants after they have been camping there for less than a week.

Heavy tropical rains have hit the camp since Monday, when the first thunder and lightning storm hit.

The weather has been so harsh that trees have fallen blocking the road leading to the camp and four-by-four vehicles can be seen struggling through overflowing rivers.

This comes after an insider from the show told MailOnline: “The jungle camp can’t handle this level of rain and the thing is, when it rains like this, it’s no fun for anyone involved.” In fact, it’s miserable. It dampens the mood and ultimately ruins the show.

When it rains so heavily, campmates often hide in the Bush Telegraph, the hut where they talk to the camera, to protect themselves from most of the rain.

The storm will end today and the campmates will enjoy around four days of dry weather, which will no doubt calm ITV’s fears that a celebrity may walk because the rain is making life at the camp miserable.

It comes after McFly’s Danny Jones confessed: “I haven’t washed since it rained.” Don’t fight, just suck! What do spiders do? They don’t get up and shower, right? They just say ‘I’m going out for the day’ (pictured)

In last night’s episode, Ant and Dec hid under umbrellas between filming and tried to make light of the situation by joking: “It’s raining koalas and dingoes here.”

Meanwhile, at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where last year’s contestants Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori were photographed with real koalas, the site was completely flooded.

The rain causes serious complications for the show, flooding important locations and has the danger of making life in the camp even more difficult for the contestants, which may force them to quit.

While the production staff can determine how much food the contestants receive and always ensure that they stay healthy by getting at least the minimum calorie intake per day in their rice and beans, the weather is an uncontrollable and potentially show-ruining factor.

Although there is a retractable canopy 50 feet in the air above the campsite, which keeps the stars from getting drenched and keeps the campfire burning, it doesn’t cover the entire campground.

Long-time presenters of the ITV series Ant and Dec, both 49, revealed that droplets slide off the canopy and land on celebrities as they sleep.

Meanwhile, at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where last year’s contestants Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori were photographed with real koalas, the site was completely flooded (pictured).

The rain causes serious complications for the show, flooding important locations and has the danger of making life at the camp more difficult for the contestants, which may force them to quit (camp pictured during a storm in 2017)

Continued rain is taking a toll on campmates’ morale, with last year’s food critic Grace Dent (pictured), 51, and Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn leaving the show early.

It was later revealed that Ms Spears had left after campmates were forced to spend hours hiding in the cramped Bush Telegraph cabin due to the severe wet weather (pictured).

A source added to MailOnline: “Much of the camp is not under shelter – it’s not like the roof at Wimbledon!”

If current conditions continue, it is likely that celebrities could be evacuated as a safety precaution, as seen in previous years.