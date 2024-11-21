I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly hint ITV bosses are ALREADY trying to sign Gary Lineker after his shock exit from Match Of The Day was revealed

After it was sensationally announced that Gary Lineker would be leaving the BBC’s Match of the Day after 25 years, rival networks certainly made attractive offers for the presenter.

And it appears ITV is already looking to poach the 63-year-old after I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked him to join the reality show next year.

During an Instagram live video on Tuesday, Ant, 49, told viewers: “We have to go now, oh no wait, there’s one more suggestion that says, ‘Take Gary Lineker to (the jungle).’ for next year.” ‘.’

Responding to the suggestion, Ant said: “That’s a good idea.” Great suggestion, now that you’ve left match of the day, enter it.”

The Geordie duo typically dismiss fans’ calls for high-calibre names like Lineker to head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle by saying they are too busy or too famous to appear on the reality show.

But in a rare acceptance, presenters agreed to the suggestion that Lineker join ITV’s flagship show and even put pressure on him.

With his business partner in Goal Hanger, the company behind the hit podcast franchise The Rest Is, as former ITV sporting director Tony Pastor, talks have no doubt been brewing for some time about Lineker joining ITV.

It comes after the former England striker’s agent John Holmes insisted ITV had wanted to sign Lineker “years ago” but the presenter turned him down.

Holmes’s rebuke came amid reports this summer that Lineker was planning to join ITV and take a prominent position in its sports coverage.

But now the question of whether Lineker abandons ship has resurfaced since fans asked him to appear on I’m A Celebrity – an idea that has been reinforced by the show’s long-standing presenters.

Ant and Dec’s influence on the line-up should not be underestimated, as TikTok star GK Barry, who is a contestant this year, thanked the pair for helping her land a place on the show.

GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, is now in the jungle and reportedly has an ITV show lined up for her when she leaves.

It’s well known that I’m A Celebrity is a gateway for celebrities to do more work with ITV and bringing Lineker on board would help him transition to a more permanent role at the network.

After weeks of speculation that Lineker would leave MOTD, it was confirmed last week that the former striker will step down at the end of the season.

Lineker, who is paid £1.35m a year by the BBC, will host coverage of the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, as well as next season’s FA Cup.

It is also reported that he has already left the presenting line-up for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony in December.

According to a survey conducted this week by market research company Ipsos, fans would like to see recurring Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer take the reins of the show.

Mark Chapman, who hosts the show’s sister show Match of the Day 2, was a close second favorite to succeed Lineker among fans, with 20 per cent.

Alex Kay-Jelski, the BBC’s director of sport, is believed to be interested in taking the show in a different direction and hopes a new presenter can attract a younger audience to the programme.