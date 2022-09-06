I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘imposter’ David Subritzky is bashed and robbed in Paris

<!–

David Subritzky was “beaten up and robbed” of all his belongings in Paris last weekend.

The 27-year-old I’m A Celebrity star told his sister Holly Subritzky on Instagram on Tuesday that he ended up in hospital with a nosebleed after his phone and credit card were stolen.

“Hi Holly’s Instagram,” David began. “I thought I’d just hijack because I don’t have a phone, no credit card, I’m back in the UK.

The reality star continued: ‘I was beaten up and robbed in Paris. Full Kimmy K vibes. Not ideal, but I’m safe, I’m fine.

“If anyone wants to contact me, please contact Holly, as I don’t have a phone at the moment.”

Holly, who sat next to him on the couch while he was filming the video, agreed to express her gratitude to the “girls in Paris” who helped her brother in the hospital during “the worst 24 hours.”

David ended the video with a frustrated sound saying, “It’s f***ed. Look at my face.’

A few hours later, David shared a message that a fan sent his sister about her own experience of being “gassed and robbed” in Paris while with her children.

‘Omg so it’s a thing in Paris! Please be careful when you pass by!’ he captioned the post.

David rose to fame earlier this year when he appeared as an impostor in I’m A Celebrity…as The David.

Contestant Poh Ling Yeow was given the task of convincing the other campmates that he was a celebrity influencer to win food for the campsite.

The nightclub host, who lives between Australia, England and New Zealand, turned out to be the sibling of Big Brother Australia star Layla Subritzky.

Layla appeared in season nine of the show in 2012, where she placed second and second in the competition.

A few hours later, David shared a message that a fan sent his sister about her own experience of being “gassed and robbed” in Paris while with her children.