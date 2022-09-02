I’m A Celebrity 2022: A new camp is being made as show RETURNS to Australia after a three-year break

First images of the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here camp in 2022 have been revealed ahead of the new series, which kicks off in November.

The ITV reality show returns to the Australian jungle for the first time in three years after it was held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And aerial photos show the setting is bigger and better than before, with Wild West challenges being built and the return of the iconic interview cabin.

The photos show how the hastily built Wild West themed structures on the site are surrounded by large trees and endless greenery.

Ropes tied to several trees above a pool filled with dirty water could be seen – a challenge that is sure to get the celebrities pumping.

The famous red hut, where celebrities participate in exit interviews and do the iconic walk-out, stood out among the greenery.

Drone footage of the set shows various production booths and trailers visible on the outback set as ITV staff take advantage of the large space.

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will finally return to its usual home in the Australian jungle this fall for the latest episode of the long-running show.

Ant and Dec welcome 12 new familiar faces to the Australian camp in November.

In a statement, ITV said: ‘Autumn also brings I’m A Celebrity, making a welcome return to ITV from the Australian jungle.’

In the 2021 series, Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle, while Giovanna Fletcher was the first person to win the Welsh version of the show the year before.

Ant and Dec return as presenters when I’m A Celebrity returns to the screens later this year, guiding a new group of celebrities through Bushtucker Trials and other daring challenges.

It comes after it was reported that a spin-off version of I’m A Celebrity of the hit ITV show in South Africa will be shot as a standalone show alongside the usual annual event.

Myleene Klass and Paul Burrell are among the stars who would be lining up to appear on the upcoming all-stars version of the show.

And TV bosses would be happy to make deals with some stars, with an insider showing the… Mirror: “There are plenty who aren’t too scarred from the whole experience to give it another try with a bunch of different camp mates.”

Channel bosses have signed Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, to host the show.

It will likely air next summer and legendary past participants will compete and take part in trials while living in the camp.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “The team behind I’m A Celebrity is making a brand new spin-off of the hit series featuring the most beloved, favorite campmates from previous years.

“The camp mates will do trials and live in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists, and they will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal voices and challenges.

The spin-off will not have any form of public voting like in other series.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The show is still very much based on the world of I’m A Celebrity – the camp mates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists on the format.

“The camp mates will take charge of their own fate through a series of internal voices and challenges.”

It is thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter format of two weeks instead of the usual three.