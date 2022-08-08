Illinois woman who spent SEVEN YEARS emailing with pen pal in Ireland finally meets him

An Illinois woman met and fell in love with her Irish pen pal with whom she emailed, Skyped and exchanged love letters for the past seven years.

Mackenzie Udani, 21, of Frankfort, Illinois, met her current boyfriend, Fiachra Schusterovi, 20, of Arigna, Ireland, in 2015 through the popular internet chat site Omegle.

When Mackenzie was 14, she and her boyfriend decided to go on Omegle to find internet friends, but she never thought she would meet the love of her life.

Seven years after Fiachra and Mackenzie became friends, Mackenzie finally made the trek to Ireland to meet her pen pal and the two had an instant spark.

The two bonded right away and started forming a close friendship, using Facebook, Snapchat, and Skype to chat almost every day.

‘We ran into 4 boys our age from Ireland. We all clicked right away.

“I was immediately attracted to that one Irish boy with dark hair. That was Fiachra,” Mackenzie told DailyMail.com about how the pair came to be.

The four Irish boys, Mackenzie and her boyfriend, clicked right away and had an ‘online friendship of about a year’.

“Our entire group often skype and text each other as much as we could. Eventually our lives got busier and it was harder for our group to find time to talk.’

Though the group of friends fell apart as they got older, Mackenzie and Fiachra never lost touch.

The two started messaging each other outside of the group and video chatting almost every day.

While they mostly relied on Facebook, Snapchat, and Skype to communicate, sometimes the lovebirds even exchanged heartfelt handwritten letters.

‘We had always emailed each other separately from the group and developed a kind of relationship early on.

We came to realize that it would be difficult to be in a relationship since we were 3,000 miles apart, so we mutually agreed to remain good friends.”

Despite not being able to pursue a romantic relationship, the two remained friends; Mackenzie and Fiachra lived their own lives, but still managed to keep in touch.

Mackenzie and Fiachra’s relationship grew every day, despite being 3,000 miles apart, the two became much more than internet friends for each other.

“He became one of my best support systems and best friend.

“From 3,000 miles away, he was able to help and support me in so many ways. And I always made sure to do the same for him.”

Mackenzie and Fiachra finally decided to have a romantic relationship after six years and spent the following year dating online via video chats.

The two officially started dating after Mackenzie met Fiachra’s parents in Ireland, who welcomed her with open arms

In early 2021, Mackenzie found herself needing Fiachra’s support more than ever.

When her father died of cancer, the University of Illinois student endured the heartbreaking pain of losing a loved one.

Fortunately for Mackenzie, despite being in another country, Fiachra helped her through the pain and offered her a shoulder to cry on.

“Even though there was a six-hour time difference between Fiachra and me, he still answered the phone even when I called him and it was four in the morning.

“This was when I realized he was something really special that I never wanted to let go.”

The couple often painted, had dinner dates, had picnics, exercised, baked and went for walks together, all over the phone.

The two traveled hand in hand across Ireland exploring the cities of Dublin, Galway, Clare and Arigna, all the while falling in love.

After seven years going back and forth over the phone wasn’t enough, the two knew they had to meet in person

“It got to a point where meeting in person seemed necessary.

“There were still restrictions for Irish citizens to travel to the US, so I thought, why not buy a ticket to Ireland and meet him for the first time.

“I bought my ticket in May 2022 and visited it from July 17 to July 28, 2022.”

Mackenzie even met Fiachra’s friends and family who welcomed her with open arms.

“They were nothing but nice to me and made me feel extremely welcome,” the 21-year-old said of her boyfriend’s family.

Mackenzie took to TikTok to share their amazing love story in a video and users couldn’t believe how the two lovebirds met

Mackenzie and Fiachra made things official while she was in Ireland and despite having to continue with phone appointments, the two have never been happier.

Mackenzie has been back in the States for a week now and the couple are already making plans for the next time they see each other.

Although the two wanted to stay in Dublin together, Mackenzie had to return home to complete her senior year of college; However, Mackenzie looks forward to visiting Fiachra in her United States in the near future.

Mackenzie took TikTok to share their amazing love story in a video, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, and users couldn’t believe how the two lovebirds met.

One user said, “I’m emotionally invested, how sweet!”

“If you don’t get married, there is literally no hope,” added another user.

Another user commented, “Could this be a Netflix movie.”

“I rely more on the success of these TikTok strangers’ relationship than on any dating show I’ve ever seen,” wrote another user.