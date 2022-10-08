Illinois Rep. Sean Casten reveals healthy teenage daughter died from cardiac arrhythmia

Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Sean Casten has revealed that his daughter Gwen, 17, died in her sleep from a heart rhythm disorder, a rare heart condition that may have no symptoms.

“Last June our daughter, Gwen Casten, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. In layman’s terms she was fine, and then her heart stopped,” the Casten family said in a statement.

A cardiac arrhythmia, meaning an irregular heartbeat, “can feel like a fluttering or pounding heart and may be harmless,” according to the Mayo Clinic, while others can be life-threatening.

“We don’t know what caused the arrhythmia and probably never will,” Casten said.

Gwen died peacefully in her sleep after dinner with her parents and then going out with friends.

Sudden, unexplained heart failure in young, healthy people is rare but real. We are left on the wrong end of any chance,” the family said.

“She had a big, beautiful, kind, loving heart. And it stopped, as everyone should.’

Casten’s family said Gwen was a normal, healthy teenager and had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The statement said she “ate well, exercised, had regular checkups and had no behavioral problems.”

“We are heartbroken, but not unique,” they said, referring to the fact that millions of people in the US are affected by cardiac arrhythmias every year.

Casten said his daughter was looking forward to becoming a student at the University of Vermont in the fall.

“None of us knows when our last heartbeat will come,” it said. “The best we can hope for is that when our loved ones die, we won’t regret the time we had to share.”

The heartbreaking statement ends with “hug the people you love a little harder today.” Be present in their lives. And spread your love a little further. Because in the end that’s all that’s left.’

Gwen followed in her father’s footsteps as a political activist before her sudden death. She is seen here with her father, Rep. Sean Casten, at a pride event Sean Casten

Gwen followed in her father’s footsteps as a political activist prior to her sudden death, with the representative gushing with pride when he spoke of her a few days before her passing.

He told Newsy how he had ‘huge pride’ of her after she took the initiative to organize a ‘Stop the Bleeding’ training at her school, so that children could learn how to pack a gunshot wound during a school shooting.

“I am extremely proud that my daughter has taken the initiative to organize this and I am deeply ashamed that we as a country make it the responsibility of children aged 15, 16 and 17 to do what sitting United States senators do.” don’t have the courage to do it yourself,” Rep. Casting, 50, to Newsy.

Gwen also co-directed the March For Our Lives Illinois chapter, a youth-led movement focused on tackling gun violence. After the Capitol uprising last year, Gwen worked with her father to write an article about the impact it had on both of them.

At the time, Casten was in his Washington DC office and Gwen was in school in Illinois. She described her fear when she learned that her father had been told to put on gas masks.

Gwen appeared in a campaign ad for her father weeks before her death, along with her mother Kara and sister Audrey, 14.

The 30-second video showed Gwen blowing birthday candles at the Downers Grove home in suburban Chicago, saying, “Eighteen, a big year, lots of milestones, like voting for the first time. But not just for everyone.’

Gwen, who was only 17 when she died, appeared in a campaign ad for her father weeks before her death, pretending to celebrate her eighteenth birthday, and talking about the milestones she looked forward to.

The video ends with Gwen sitting down for a family dinner with her mom, dad and sister

She went on to discuss her father’s platform, saying he is “working to implement real gun reforms, such as universal background checks, to protect our neighborhoods and our classrooms” and “fighting to make sure women make their own health care choices.” can make. ‘

“Sean Casten, my congressman,” Gwen concludes in the video, as she is filmed sitting at the family dinner. “But I’ll just call him, Dad.”

In his statement after her death, Casten said of his daughter: “If her light seemed a little brighter than most, it was because she was so generous in reflecting the light and love that so many gave her.”