Illegal immigrant from Romania who has been deported six times ends up in prison after returning to the UK

An illegal immigrant from Romania who has been deported from the UK six times in the past seven years for theft and fraud has been sentenced to two years in prison upon his return to Britain.

Nicu Marin, a 44-year-old man with an extensive criminal record, has finally been jailed after new legislation gives judges more powers.

The father of five, who was found in a terraced house in Leeds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Now he is expected to be deported for a seventh time once he has served half of his prison sentence.

Judge Simon Batiste, appearing at Leeds Crown Court, told Marin the UK had enough “homegrown criminals” before warning him not to return to this country.

He said: ‘Britain has no need of criminals like you coming into this country. Unfortunately, we have our own homegrown criminals.

Therefore, a deterrent punishment [be] imposed, especially someone like you [who] regularly and flagrantly violated an eviction order.

“You have to understand that you are not allowed to enter the UK and you are not allowed to return to this country. If you do, the sentences will get longer and longer.’

Bashir Ahmed, prosecutor, previously told the court that Marin has 20 convictions for 41 offenses – many of them for theft and fraud.

He said Marin was first deported in October 2015 but was back in the UK in 2016 when his name was flagged after he was caught shoplifting.

The Romanian was deported again in November 2016, but re-entered the country via Holyhead two weeks later.

He was again deported, but was removed from the UK on two more occasions in March 2017 and April 2018.

In November 2019, he was found at a Chapeltown address and received a four-month prison sentence, with 18 months suspended.

Marin then applied to marry a woman in the UK in September last year before being arrested at his Beeston address in November.

He claimed to have entered the country via Dover in August last year and found work.

Mr Ahmed added: ‘Since 2015 he has made a concerted effort and managed to get into the UK, via various ports from Ireland and Northern Ireland.’

Marin, who appeared via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was held on remand, admitted to breaching his deportation order.

Andrew Petterson, representative for Marin, said in mitigation, “He recognizes that it should be a prison sentence.

“He’s asked me to apologize to the court on his behalf.”

“He tells me his only motivation is to support his five children who live in Romania and who live with his 75-year-old mother.”

But Judge Batiste was skeptical of the claim and pointed to Marin’s marriage proposal.

He said: ‘It is not clear whether it was a legitimate attempt to get married or a marriage of convenience that would take place.

“Your immigration history is terrible. You knew you no longer had the right to enter the UK.

‘Since that order was placed, you have entered the UK six times.

“It has clearly been carefully planned to come to the UK in the knowledge that it is not allowed. There must have been some form of deceit to get in.”