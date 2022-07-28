Illegal immigrant accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl denied bail

An Ohio judge has ruled that Gerson Fuentes, the illegal immigrant accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, must be held without bail.

Fuentes, 27, is charged with two felonies of raping the child who traveled to Indiana for an abortion that became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

Judge Julie Lynch ruled on Thursday that Fuentes will be held without bail. He showed no emotion as he was led to his prison cell by deputies from Columbus’ courtroom.

Fuentes, of Guatemala, was arraigned earlier this month and his bail was initially set at $2 million. He remains in the Franklin County Jail.

The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is charged with two rapes of a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion. A judge ruled on Thursday that he will be held without bail

Gerson Fuentes, center, appears between his attorney Bryan Bowen, left, and his interpreter in Franklin County court for his hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday

Before the criminal case against the suspect was revealed, Ohio’s Republican Attorney General and a state GOP congressman were among conservatives who publicly questioned whether the girl’s story was true.

Democratic President Joe Biden highlighted the girl’s case when signing an executive order protecting access to abortion.

Initial court records did not specify whether or how the suspect knew the girl, and authorities have not commented or provided additional details in response to requests to that effect.

Judge Julie Lynch denied bail for Gerson Fuentes, left, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion

The girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

Columbus Police Department detective Jeffrey Huhn, who testified at Fuentes’ arraignment last week, claims the girl named the Guatemalan resident as her attacker and the father of her child.

He also testified that DNA evidence collected at the Indianapolis clinic will be tested against samples taken from Fuentes, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officials are also testing DNA collected from the child’s siblings in an effort to confirm who fathered the fetus.

The case has been scrutinized by Ohio officials, most notably Attorney General Dave Yost, since it first made national headlines earlier this month.

The Indianapolis Star, an Indiana-based publication, reported on July 1 that a little girl had to cross state lines to undergo an abortion because she was refused an abortion in Ohio.

Ohio is one of several states enacting laws that would limit abortions to six weeks. Ohio State also requires doctors to report abuse of minors

Yost claimed during a Fox News interview Monday that there is no “biological evidence” for the story and that he has not heard “whispers” about the little girl anywhere.

In addition, an Indiana Department of Health filing obtained by Fox on Thursday revealed that Indianapolis physician Dr. Caitlin Bernard, reported that the alleged rapist of the girl was about 17 years old.

The child was six weeks and three days pregnant when she wanted an abortion in Indiana, Bernard had told The Indianapolis Star.

She claimed the girl was ineligible for an abortion in her home state within three days due to a newly imposed state ban on abortion at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.”

Ohio AG Dave Yost Yost had claimed in an interview Monday that there is no “biological evidence” for the story and that he has not heard any “whispers” about the little girl anywhere.

The ban was issued shortly after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed abortion rights in America. The Ohio Heartbeat Bill has no exceptions for rape or incest.

According to court records, a report was made on June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police for the rape of the girl. Roe was destroyed two days later, on June 24.

On July 6, the victim identified Fuentes with authorities as the person who raped her.

A week later, Fuentes was given a search warrant for a saliva sample and taken into custody where he confessed to raping the victim multiple times.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said the case did not warrant holding Fuentes — who is believed to be undocumented — being held without bail, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

But Ebner said a higher tire was needed because Fuentes is a potential flight risk and for the safety of the children involved.

Yost, skeptical of the matter, told Fox last week, “My office runs the state crime lab. Anyway, like this, you get a rape kit, you have biological evidence, and you look for DNA analysis.

“There is no request for analysis that looks like this,” he added.

The AG also noted that “Ohio’s heartbeat law has a medical exception, which is broader than just the mother’s life.”

“This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing happened to her — it breaks my heart to think about it — she didn’t have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” he explained.

Following the news of Fuentes’ arrest, the AG’s office released a statement, which read in part: “My heart aches because of the pain this young child has suffered.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (left) says an investigation has been launched into Dr. Caitlin Bernard (right). She performed an abortion on the unidentified 10-year-old rape victim whose story made headlines when she was forced to travel from her home state to Indiana.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in extracting a confession and getting a rapist off the street.

“Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio by putting these criminals behind bars.”

Meanwhile, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has sworn Dr. Bernard to investigate about the abortion.

dr. Bernard has not yet responded to the AG’s comments, but tweeted:

My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us the most. Doctors should be able to give people the medical care they need, where and when they need it.’

She said these weeks have not been easy, but thanked the media for reporting the matter.