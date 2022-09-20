Illegal immigrant accused of killing Colorado sheriff’s deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday night after allegedly murdering a Colorado sheriff’s deputy in a hit-and-run.

Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as “in his late thirties,” was arrested in the death of Weld County Deputy Sheriff’s Office Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they have evidence suggesting Gonzalez-Garcia was living in the country illegally, including a forged green card and a fake Social Security card in his car.

Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work on Sunday before being hit by a Ford Van, allegedly driven by Gonzalez-Garcia, which then fled the scene on foot.

Colorado State Patrol believes the van’s driver was “drunk at the time,” riding her motorcycle through a stop sign across from Hein-Nutz.

Her motorcycle, which collided with the passenger side of the van, then caught fire.

Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, died in a hit-and-run while riding her motorcycle on her way to work

Hein-Nutz joined the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 at age 21 and served as a detention deputy. Those who knew her said she was ‘very passionate’ about law enforcement

Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is ‘in his late thirties’, was arrested for allegedly driving the Ford van that hit Hein-Nutz’s motorcycle

Hein-Nutz, who was pronounced dead at the scene, joined the sheriff’s office in 2018, where she served as a detention deputy.

“She came to us at age 21,” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said in a statement on Facebook.

Alexis was born in Bismarck, North Dakota. It was a childhood dream (of hers) to one day serve others as a peace officer.”

Kristin Kovach, who worked with Hein-Nutz at a McDonald’s after the couple graduated from high school, told FOX 31 she knew the former deputy wanted to join the police force.

“She knew she wanted to do that,” Kovach said. “She was very passionate about it, very inspiring.”

Originally from Bismarck, North Dakota, Hein-Nutz had a childhood dream of one day serving as a peace officer

Gonzalez-Garcia, suspected of being in the country illegally, allegedly drove through a stop sign opposite Hein-Nutz and was intoxicated

A former inmate at the Weld County Jail, Ben Selvey, said Hein-Nutz had an authoritative presence.

“I went to jail this summer to resolve a charge I had been holding for a while, and she was one of the[Special Response Teams],” Selvey said.

“I spent 50 days in jail for her, probably five days a week, every week. You’d think a female officer might not get the respect a man gets, but there wasn’t a single guy in that prison (who) wasn’t afraid of her.”

State patrol has taken charge of the investigation into Hein-Nutz’s death, which was confirmed just a week after her 25th birthday, while assisting the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.