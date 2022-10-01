‘I’ll cave your head in!’: Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping trade verbal blows over social media

MMA star Conor McGregor has been told to keep his “bodyguards close” by fellow UFC legend Michael Bisping, following their heated exchanges on social media.

The two fighters, although Bisping has long since retired, broke up last week after the “Notorious” targeted other athletes entering the TV and film industry.

Shortly afterwards, Bisping fired back at the Irishman before McGregor unleashed a deluge of tweets and voice memos aimed at his English counterpart, causing a stir online.

UFC star Conor McGregor took aim at other fighters entering the world of acting and film

The Irishman picked up Michael Bisping’s cameos and suggested they were forgettable

The exchange kicked off Thursday when McGregor wrote, “All these little jerks want to be actors now. Little troop, there’s only one Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake [Gyllenhaal] or Rom com with Sarah Jessica [Parker]. Bispen, [re]member of the show you were on. Me neither.’

Bisping has made a number of cameos on television over the past decade, including appearances in Hollyoaks Later and Twin Peaks, which McGregor alludes to. While the Irishman was recently cast alongside Gyllenhaal for the upcoming Road House remake due out this year.

on his podcastBisping fired back: ‘I was just stunned when I saw that. I’m like, where is this from? What’s all that about? I mean, God bless him. I’m actually on set in Bulgaria and we stopped for a short break, looked at my phone like you and someone had shown me that in DMs.

Bisping fired back at MMA legend by claiming McGregor needs his ‘bodyguards around’

The 34-year-old was recently cast in an acting role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal this year

“He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for you. Well done.

‘Why do you have to throw shit my way? Just make sure you have your bodyguards around the next time you want to come talk, you little f***. Jesus Christ.’

One of Bisping’s co-hosts, fellow ex-UFC fighter Anthony Smith, chimed in with the question, “Why be an asshole when you know there’s nothing anyone can do about it because you pay $500,000 a year in security?” ‘

Bisping is one of the pioneers for British stars in the sport, making his UFC debut in 2006

From there, McGregor unleashed his anger through a series of now-deleted tweets. The ‘Notorious’ wrote: ‘Bisping, you’ll do anything, little sprinter, I’ll stick your head in it. S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius Xm head. You will see it when you see me. Who does what and who needs what. We shall see.’

He later added via Twitter, “You want to go to war, man, yeah? Wanna go to the damn war? We’re going to battle with you, yeah? Safety. You little sausage of a thing.

“I’ll get security for you when you get back to Vegas, mate. Keep my name out of your damn mouth or other threatening behavior again, or I’ll walk through your front door. You little moron. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.’

McGregor is no stranger to an online feud – he has competed with a number of fighters on the UFC’s roster in recent years, most notably with American Nate Diaz.

McGregor has regularly traded verbals on social media with rival Nate Diaz (R) in recent years

The former twoweight world champion has not set foot in an Octagon since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

It was recently announced that the Irishman will not be able to compete in the UFC for at least six months due to doping rules, as he has not been tested since last July.

USADA’s doping rules don’t allow an athlete to compete in the UFC unless they’ve been in the test pool for six months, so any return to fighting for McGregor in the near future will likely take place in the ring rather than the octagon.

A possible second fight with all-time legend Floyd Mayweather has been discussed, but a deal has yet to be finalized.