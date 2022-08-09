Ilhan Omar faces a primary challenge in her Minnesota House district.
Representative Ilhan Omar, one of Congress’ most prominent legislators, faces four Democratic primary challengers in Minnesota as she pursues her third term, making her the newest member of the progressive group known as the “squad” to her name. seat this year.
Ms. Omar, whose election in 2018 shook up the Democratic establishment, is preferred to win her primary. She has received approval from Democratic state and federal lawmakers and has been a prolific fundraiser, raising more than $2.3 million in total contributions, according to the latest federal election filings. If she gets the nomination, she would run in the general election with nearly $500,000 cash on hand.
But she faces a strong centrist opponent in Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis city councilor and member of the school board. Mr. Samuels has the support of part of the Democratic establishment and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Mr. Samuels has raised more than $1 million and has more than $250,000 in cash on hand, according to federal filings.
Ms. Omar, 39, has become a powerful voice on issues such as racial justice and police reform. But she was labeled divisive by her opponents and at times at odds with the Democratic establishment. At the center of her primary clashes was the issue of the police, as calls for reform have reverberated in Minneapolis since George Floyd was murdered by police in 2020, sparking a national uproar over the treatment of black Americans by law enforcement and the nation at large. .
Last year, Ms. Omar backed a ballot to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety department. Minneapolis voters rejected it. mr. Samuels, who campaigned to beat it, has The . told Star Stand that Ms Omar’s support for the measure motivated him to oppose her. He also notes that he was one of eight Minneapolis residents who successfully filed a lawsuit to increase the number of officers.
Omar’s other opponents include AJ Kern, Albert T. Ross, and Nate Schluter, all of whom are considered nominal challengers and have raised little or no money.
On the Republican side, Cicely Davis is expected to emerge as the nominee. Mrs. Davis, who has the approval of the… the Republican Party of the state, served as state director of BLEXIT Minnesota, an organization founded by Candace Owens, a far-right con artist, to encourage black voters to leave the Democratic Party. Ms. Davis raised $2.2 million and ended the cycle with more than $100,000 in cash, according to federal filings.
Two members of the “squad”—representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts—didn’t draw primary challengers this cycle. In Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s case, that could be partly due to her large fundraiser, totaling more than $10.2 million. Two other “squad” members, Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, have recently repulsed their main challengers. A sixth member, New York Representative Jamaal Bowman, will face three primary challengers later this month.
Ms. Omar was the first woman of color to be elected to Congress from Minnesota, as well as one of the first two Muslim American women elected to Congress. A favorite of progressives, she beat her last well-funded challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, a lawyer and self-described progressive, by 20 percentage points.
He gained the support of pro-Israel groups and centrist Democrats who saw Ms Omar’s election like a proxy fight on the Democratic Party’s direction on Israel’s policies. Pro-Israel groups have also spent a lot of money on Ms. Tlaib, who has condemned Israel for its conflict with the Palestinians and expressed support for the Palestinian cause.