Ilhan Omar faces a primary challenge in her Minnesota House district.

Representative Ilhan Omar, one of Congress’ most prominent legislators, faces four Democratic primary challengers in Minnesota as she pursues her third term, making her the newest member of the progressive group known as the “squad” to her name. seat this year.

Ms. Omar, whose election in 2018 shook up the Democratic establishment, is preferred to win her primary. She has received approval from Democratic state and federal lawmakers and has been a prolific fundraiser, raising more than $2.3 million in total contributions, according to the latest federal election filings. If she gets the nomination, she would run in the general election with nearly $500,000 cash on hand.

But she faces a strong centrist opponent in Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis city councilor and member of the school board. Mr. Samuels has the support of part of the Democratic establishment and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Mr. Samuels has raised more than $1 million and has more than $250,000 in cash on hand, according to federal filings.