IL woman accused of repeatedly booking appointments for $1.2k treatment then leaving without paying

A glamorous Chicago woman has been accused of repeatedly making arrangements for expensive hair appointments and then leaving without paying after claiming she had to pay her parking meter.

The woman, who has not been named and has not been charged by authorities, is said to have defrauded salon owners Krysta Rojas and Lisa Caputo, who have both reported it to police.

The young woman is reportedly getting her hair done and just as the appointment is nearing completion, she asks the hairdresser to rush out to pay her parking meter, leaving the establishments in the cape and barrettes to make it believable. to make.

Her latest scam hit Base Salon in the West Loop, owned by Rojas, on Friday. The young woman reportedly had a five-hour appointment to get her hair colored, which amounted to a bill of more than $1,200.

CBS Chicago were able to track down the woman – but she said she could not comment on her lawyer’s advice.

Two hair salon owners accuse a woman (pictured) of ripping them off for expensive hair appointments after she allegedly asked hairdressers to go outside to pay a parking meter and never come back by the end of her appointments

The woman is seen in foil during another treatment. She is accused of looting multiple salons for massive treatments

Krysta Rojas, owner of Base Loop salon, had captured a video of the girl while she was inside on Friday and later used the image to find her on social media

‘Yes, [it’s a] pretty high-end service,” Rojas said CBS News. “I feel like people often think they can benefit from small businesses.”

Rojas would later find out that the woman was doing the same thing as her boyfriend, Caputo, after finding her on social media.

She was able to match the suspected woman in the TikTok with the video she had made that day in her salon.

The alleged scammer had posted a TikTok video of her wearing a cape from Salon 833, owned by Caputo, in River West.

‘She did the same to us’ [in May],” Caputo told CBS News. “Towards the end of her shift – her color was completely off, started to blow dry – then the client asked if she could start paying her meter.”

She said it hurt her business “financially.”

A third salon also reportedly canceled the woman’s upcoming appointment after finding out about her ruse online, CBS News claimed.

The woman’s latest hit occurred at Base Loop, which is owned by Krysta Rojas (left) on Friday, where she reportedly swindled the business owner for $1,200. In May, she also scammed Lisa Caputo (right) using the same trick

Rojas only found out the woman used the same trick after finding her on TikTok and seeing her Caputo’s company Salon 833 in her video

Base Salon was scammed on Friday, according to Rojas

Now Rojas criticizes the cheap woman and says: ‘This was not given to me. I have worked very hard. Nobody gave me anything when I built this from the ground up.

‘If you want beautiful things, you have to work for them.’

The woman, who was approached by CBS News, told the outlet “my attorney advised me not to comment in the future as we are definitely going to take legal action with a letter of termination at this point.”

She declined to comment on whether her accusers were wrong.