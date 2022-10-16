Iker Casillas posts another bizarre message to social media… as fans joke he has been hacked AGAIN

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Embarrassed goalkeeper Iker Casillas posted another bizarre social media message on Saturday, leaving fans wondering if he had been hacked again after his controversial ‘I am gay’ tweet last week.

The Real Madrid legend took to Twitter this weekend to insist that people “will criticize you for what you are,” seemingly referring to the response he’s received since the tweet, which he later deleted after claiming his account was hacked.

Casillas was again mobbed by fans on Wednesday for writing ‘I am Spanish’ on Spain’s National Day.

Disgraced Spaniard Iker Casillas posted another bizarre message on social media on Saturday

The former goalkeeper has been heavily criticized since his now-deleted ‘I am gay’ post on Twitter

In an apparent attempt to silence the criticism, Casillas posted on Twitter on Saturday: “They will criticize you for what you are, for what you are not and for what they think you are.

‘Certainly, also because of what you do or what you stop doing.

‘And finally, for what you say…and for what you don’t say!!! YOU LIVE F***!’

Fans took to social media to beat Casillas and wonder if he’d been hacked again

The tweet appears to have had the opposite effect, instead putting Casillas back in the spotlight.

One fan wrote: ‘What’s the matter with you lately?’, while another wrote: ‘This man is unbelievably crippled, I can’t believe he was my favorite goalkeeper for years.’

Casillas, who divorced his wife Sara Carbonero in March 2021 after five years of marriage, is said to have tweeted the first “I’m gay” joke in response to media reports linking him to a string of women, including Shakira. .