Iker Casillas DELETES his tweet which announced that he was coming out as gay, in an apparent ‘JOKE’

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet from his account seemingly announcing that he would come out as gay.

The Spaniard, who made 275 appearances for Los Blancos, took to social media at 1:25pm on Sunday to make the announcement and asked for “respect” from his followers – before deleting the tweet and claiming at 3:36pm that he had been hacked.

It comes after Casillas’ divorce from ex-wife Sara Carbonero in March 2021 – after five years of marriage – with reports in Spain suggesting the tweet was a joke in response to rumors of his dating life after the divorce.

In a blunt statement, the World Cup winner tweeted: “Hope you respect me: I’m gay. #happy sunday’. The message has since been deleted.

Shortly after Casillas’ post, former rival and teammate Carles Puyol wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker” with a heart emoji and a kiss. Puyol has two children with girlfriend Vanesa Lorenzo.

After deleting his first tweet, Casillas wrote, “Account hacked. Fortunately everything is fine. Apologies to all my followers. And of course even more apologies to the LGBT community.’

Spanish outlet AS Meanwhile, he suggested that the original tweet was in response to rumors that he is in a possible relationship with Alejandra Onieva – the ex-sister-in-law of Spanish TV host Tamara Falcó.

Openly gay Australian footballer Josh Carvalho lashed out at the Spanish legends for ‘having fun coming out at football’.

The Adelaide United player tweeted: ‘Joking @IkerCasillas and @Carles5Puyol and making jokes to come out in football is disappointing.

“It is a difficult journey that every LGBTQ+ ppl must go through. To see my role models and legends of the game having fun coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

Reports in Spain in recent weeks claim that the Real Madrid legend has been private with the actress, Onieva several times.

Mumbling about a possible relationship between the two has been going on for a few months, but Casillas seems to have stopped that with his recent tweet.

Other Spanish outlets, such as marcasuggest the ex-Madrid star tweeted this out because he’s tired of couples being attributed to him – to which he’s become quite accustomed.

Just last month rejected claims that he is in a relationship with Shakira – the ex-wife of his longtime Spanish teammate Gerard Pique.

Casillas had recently finalized his divorce from Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero, as rumors circulated that he would be seeing the Colombian pop star following her recent divorce from Barcelona defender Pique.

The 41-year-old’s recent follow-up to Shakira on Instagram had sparked speculation about the nature of the couple’s relationship, but Casillas took to social media to quash the rumours.

They enjoyed a romantic moment together on live television when Carbonero interviewed the goalkeeper just after he won the World Cup with Spain. However, after twelve years together, the business ended amicably.

Since then, he has been associated with a number of household names, including Rocío Osorno, Alejandra Onieva, María José Camacho, and Melyssa Pinto.