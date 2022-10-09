Iker Casillas comes out as gay as Real Madrid legend asks for ‘respect’

Iker Casillas has revealed on Twitter that he is gay.

The legend of Real Madrid and Spain posted a short message on the social media platform on Sunday afternoon.

getty Casillas had an illustrious career on the pitch

Casillas shared a post on Twitter on Sunday

It said, “Hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Though fierce rivals on the pitch, Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol appeared to be tweeting a statement of support. He said, “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

Casillas confirmed that he had split from his wife – sports journalist Sara Carbonero – in March 2021 after a five-year marriage and that they have two children together.

Last month, he dismissed rumors that he was dating Gerard Pique’s former partner, Shakira.

He shared images of news articles on Instagram, saying: “Touch your nose. OMG [Oh My God].”

The 41-year-old played 725 times for Real Madrid and won 19 trophies in his time at the Bernabeu, including three Champions League titles.

getty images – getty Casillas retired in 2020 after a heart attack

He left the club in 2015 to join Porto and played 156 times for the Portuguese club.

In May 2019, he suffered a heart attack in training, which eventually led to his retirement as a player.

He was also part of the Spanish side that won back-to-back European Championships and the World Cup, winning 167 caps.