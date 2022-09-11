Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player actually goes on sale next month

Ikea’s record player made in collaboration with music supergroup Swedish House Mafia is goes on sale in October. The all-black device has an unsurprisingly minimalist look and will set you back $159.99 once it hits Ikea’s maze-like stores.

The record player is part of Ikea’s overarching Obegränsad (the Swedish word for ‘unlimited’) collection, which includes an equally modern armchair, desk, LED work lamp, record stand, laptop stand and shelving. Ikea first announced the turntable in June, marking the cabinet maker’s second attempt at making and selling a turntable. The record player it worked on in 2018 has never gone on sale, but it looks like we have a much better chance of actually getting our hands on the device this time around.

Ikea didn’t reveal too many technical details about the turntable, except it’s powered by USB-C, is compatible with the Eneby Bluetooth speaker (albeit via a wired connection), and comes with a replaceable stylus and cartridge. The retailer also doesn’t specify an exact date when the player will go on sale, but we’ll update this article if we find out.