IKEA shoppers fight their way out of Shanghai store as security guards try to lock them inside

IKEA shoppers made their way past security guards who tried to lock them in the store after a person came into contact with a Covid patient.

Video shows guards struggling to keep people behind double doors leading into Shanghai’s Xuhui district before the crowd breaks past them and storms through the opening.

A six-year-old boy had tested positive after returning to Shanghai from Lhasa in Tibet, Shanghai Health Commission deputy director Zhao Dandan said Sunday.

One of the customers in the store had come into contact with the boy, prompting authorities to rush to close the store and lock up the rest of the shoppers.

Health officials are under pressure to enforce China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy, which will quarantine residents if an online app says they came into contact with someone who tested positive.

Earlier this year, tens of millions of Chinese citizens were placed in strict lockdown.

Those who were inside the Ikea store now have to quarantine for two days, followed by five days of health monitoring, Mr Zhao said, according to the BBC.

China can track who was in the store using its Covid monitoring app, which all residents of China are required by law to carry with them.

China locked Shanghai earlier in 2022, subjecting its largest financial center to food rationing and months without sunlight.

Areas with zero Covid cases over a two-week period may engage in ‘appropriate activities’, China posted in April.

Walking in the park, taking the bus and even getting into your own home now depends on the approval of Covid apps in some parts of China.

But even one Covid case could lead to a citywide lockdown, with four cities in Hainan beginning the lockdowns in August.

Sanya beach resort has been closed indefinitely since the beginning of the month, and the nearby town of Haikou is closed for business from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who want to leave will have to test negative five times over seven days.

China reported more than 2,000 local Covid-19 cases on Friday after infections crept higher in China’s Hainan tourism hub, according to Bloomberg.

China has entered an economic slowdown after month after month of lockdown restrictions.

Factory and retail activity slowed in July, Chinese data showed, even as the central bank unexpectedly cut key interest rates to support the economy.

Crowds of Hainan residents line up at a nucleic acid testing site amid Sanya’s lockdown measures