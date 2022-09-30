IKEA ditches food hall at Melbourne’s Highpoint Shopping Centre

IKEA Australia ditches its fan-favorite hall and iconic Swedish meatballs for a new, slimmed-down store layout.

The furniture giant launched its ‘plan and book point’ concept store at Highpoint Shopping Center in Melbourne’s west on Wednesday.

The new store traded in its typical 30,000-square-foot warehouse-style layout and meandering aisles for a much smaller 300-square-foot design.

IKEA Australia has ditched its fan-favorite food hall for a new slimmed-down store layout (stock image)

The small layout means there is no room for the furniture giant to sell its Swedish meatballs in a sign that the dish may not be sold in future concept stores (stock image)

Customers are able to speak directly with an employee to find out about more complicated interior designs and then order the items for collection or delivery.

IKEA Australia managing director Mirja Viinanen said the aim of the new layout was to create ease for the customer.

‘We sell things in channels [offline or online]but the customer doesn’t think in terms of channels,’ she said Sydney Morning Herald.

‘It is not the case that the customer only comes to the planning and ordering location.

‘People join, they enjoy the planning system – then they might also go to the store.’

IKEA Australia has not announced whether more concept stores will appear in the future.

Ms Viinanen said a decision would be made depending on the success of the new venue in Melbourne.

“We’ll see how successful we are and then we’ll have to figure out the next step,” she said.

Daily Mail Australia contacted IKEA for comment.