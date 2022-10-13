Ikea cuts prices as material and shipping costs ease

Ikea has returned to cutting prices for some of its flagship products following a supply chain shock and a sharp rise in raw material costs that caused the world’s largest furniture retailer to pull out of its strategy to make items cheaper.

Jon Abrahamsson Ring, chief executive of Inter Ikea, owner of the brand and concept, told the Financial Times it had absorbed more than $1 billion in cost increases before raising prices by an average of 9 percent late last year.

He added that December’s price increases “really hurt our hearts”, as Ikea likes to lower the prices of its products over time, which is why the group had started investing in lowering prices in recent months. the cost of popular items such as Kallax planks and Klippan benches.

“Ikea is not immune to inflation. But we held back price increases,” said Jesper Brodin, chief executive of main Ikea retailer Ingka. “Our business model is to try to lower prices, not just something philanthropic. Already in the summer we started lowering the prices in our key [product] families.”

Companies around the world have been hit hard in the past year by sharply increased costs for transporting goods and raw material prices. But in recent months there have been signs that prices for container transport and some commodities are falling.

Ikea, which Brodin says prides itself on serving people with “thin wallets,” has struggled to keep some of its most popular products in stock due to supply chain problems. But the Netherlands-based retailer has now built up sufficient stocks of a number of key products to try to lure shoppers into the cost of living crisis through lower prices.

“We are already seeing opportunities where we can invest through conscious and strong price investments. We’re focusing even more on low-priced designs,” said Ring, noting that such products account for half of Ikea’s sales.

For example, Ingka had cut the price of some Kallax shelves in Poland by 20 percent, increasing sales by 50 percent; in Belgium, it lowered the prices of Billy bookshelves by 10 percent and increased sales by 60 percent; while in the Netherlands it lowered the prices of some cooking products by 20 percent.

Ikea recorded a record turnover of 44.6 billion euros in the fiscal year to the end of August, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the previous period.

Brodin said the past year had been testing Ikea “like never before” as it dealt with supply shocks, the war in Ukraine that led to the shutdown of its Russian operations that accounted for 4.5 percent of sales. , and the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inter Ikea said shoppers had returned to its stores – both the classic large out-of-town stores and smaller city center stores – with sales up 13 percent. However, online sales fell 10 percent year-on-year.

Ring insisted this wasn’t a problem, as Ikea’s online sales have risen from just over 5 percent of total revenue five years ago to 22 percent today, and the decline last year was natural as shoppers in many countries only buy from its website during the pandemic.

Ikea will announce full year profit later in the year.