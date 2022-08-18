Iguana wrangler, 38, with giant egg-like cysts on his head has them popped on Dr Pimple Popper

A 38-year-old man has four massive cysts removed from his head in a new episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.

Madison, 38, who owns an iguana removal business, showed up on the program where he revealed he had a number of pilar cysts – these are rare benign cysts that grow from hair follicles.

Madison first noticed a bump, which has now grown to the size of a ping-pong ball when he was 14 years old; while the others are like mushy peas.

He said he had become increasingly aware of the bumps and admitted that it affected his work, stating that he “lost an Iguana contract because of the bumps.”

Meanwhile, he said what makes his job difficult isn’t the iguanas, but the four iguana-like eggs sticking out of his head.

After living with them for more than a decade, Madison shared how the former started growing in high school and was “a little pimple.”

He told Dr. Sandra Lee that after a doctor’s consultation he was assured that the bumps would disappear, but that is not the case.

He said there are new ones now, and the old one has continued to grow.

A married man and father of one, Madison also revealed his concern that the mysterious bumps could be cancer.

Even his wife Tonya isn’t sleeping anymore and worries about these hidden eggs on Maddison’s eggs, which burn when the sun shines.

Dr Sandra Lee (pictured) diagnosed the lumps as pilar cysts

He jokingly gave to Dr. Lee admitted to telling people that he was being hit by a fight and that they should “check out the other man.”

In reality, however, the lumps have a huge impact on his life and confidence.

He tearfully admitted that he has resisted going to the doctor in case they find something worse – because he has too much to lose.

dr. Lee was intrigued by Madison’s work and asked him many questions about the iguanas, to which he joked that he eats them.

Madison even said he hides his humps under hats when he hunts iguanas, saying he doesn’t want people “going crazy with them.”

After taking a closer look at his bumps, Dr. Lee diagnosed her on the spot, saying it was likely pilar cysts.

She explained that some of them were smashed and fused to Madison’s head.

She comforted Madison and assured him that they were not life-threatening, but the bumps could continue to grow.

Madison said he had the biggest lump since he was 14 years old and was concerned it could be something life-threatening

dr. Lee explained to Madison that some of the cysts had been crushed because he wore hats for work and to hide them

When Dr. Lee began the procedure by numbing Madison’s scalp, she noted that he was afraid of needles and joked that it’s “always being the tough ones.”

She removed each cyst one at a time as Madison moaned in pain during the procedure.

The first cyst to come out was the largest, and Dr. Lee called it a perfect iguana egg.

But she needed some distraction for a nervous Madison she calls a “delicate flower.”

The other cysts are crushed, deep in the pockets, and when one broke loose, it landed right on Dr. Lee.

The last cyst, in particular, was troublesome and spawned not one cyst but twins—which Dr. Lee in goo covered

Madison kept saying the procedure was painful, but Dr. Lee laughed and said it’s always the tough guys who are the biggest softies

At the end of the surgery, Madison cried with joy and was excited to get rid of his fear.

He thanked Dr. Lee from the bottom of his heart for her help.

Watch the full episode on TLC on Thursday, August 18 at 10 p.m. and past episodes on discovery+.