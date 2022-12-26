Ignorance ‘at the heart of’ BNPL explosion, loan provider warns

The rapid growth in the use of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services risks becoming the UK’s next “credit trap” scandal, a loan provider has warned.

A Creditspring report said a lack of education and awareness of the potential consequences of high-cost loans meant that “financially ill-informed customers” increasingly relied on BNPL as a “crutch” before payday.

BNPL allows customers to split the cost of purchases in installments, often without interest or fees, unless they don’t pay on time.

It’s popular with younger shoppers and in sectors like fast fashion.

But Creditspring joined charities and politicians in sounding the alarm about the unregulated industry, with its report noting that a third of people were unaware that using BNPL could put them into debt.

The report noted that 13 percent of those surveyed used BNPL ‘because their friends do’, a figure that rose to 23 percent among those under 25.

“Unknown cost and consequences, combined with peer group encouragement and ease of access, means that the use of BNPL is likely to increase,” the report said.

Ayelet Fishbach of Chicago’s Booth School of Business echoed concerns about accessibility, saying it was “extremely difficult for many people to resist the temptation of BNPL.”

He added that BNPL “fundamentally takes advantage” of a human’s “programmed impatience” and that consumers should be aware of how they can be exploited by these products.

The report said 24 percent of people said they had trouble repaying BNPL loans, up from 15 percent last year, and 17 percent had missed at least one payment.

Creditspring said users were also risking their long-term borrowing capacity if their credit scores were affected.

He also warned that the lack of regulation meant uninformed customers could sign up for multiple BNPL services at once, increasing the risk of defaulting on loans.

Creditspring asked lenders to “ensure that borrowers fully understand the risks.”

He proposed removing ‘confusing’ terminology to clarify the true cost of borrowing.

“The Government must provide urgent help by advancing regulatory plans,” the report added.