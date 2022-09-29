Iggy Azalea suffers an on-stage accident and slips a disc in her back

Iggy Azalea suffered a painful injury this week during her series of back-to-back shows in the US.

The Australian rapper, 32, revealed she had a disc shoved into her back while dancing on stage.

In response to a fan tweet asking how she was doing, Iggy replied, “I’m awesome! On my way to an MRI for my back and neck, so I’m happy about that!’

Iggy Azalea, 32, suffered a painful injury during her series of back-to-back shows in the United States. The Australian rapper revealed to fans that she had shoved a disc in her back while dancing on stage

‘Should be fine, they think I have a hernia’ [sic] in my back,” she later wrote.

“I’ve done 36 shows with it, but I’d like to recover so I can wear high heels on stage again.”

Iggy is currently on tour with singers Sean Paul and Pitbull and will tour through mid-October.

Earlier this month, she left little to the imagination in an optical illusion bodysuit as she performed to an epic Michigan audience.

In response to a fan tweet asking how she was doing, Iggy replied, “I’m awesome! On my way to an MRI for my back and neck, so I’m happy about that!’ before announcing that the doctors think she has a hernia

Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, showed off her incredible figure in the blue and black bodysuit as she stunned the crowd.

The ensemble embraced her famous curves as she performed her popular hits.

Iggy completed her look with black boots and wore her long blonde hair for the concert.

Iggy’s appearances come after she recently announced she’s making a return to music after quitting the industry last year.

Iggy Azalea left little to the imagination in an optical illusion bodysuit when she performed in Michigan on Wednesday

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, showed off her incredible figure in the blue and black bodysuit as she wowed the crowd.

The Problem hitmaker shared the news with fans last month, declaring: “I’ll be back. Cry about it.’

In a lengthy tweet, Iggy said she quit music because of the “negative energy” but is now coming back bigger and better than ever.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Iggy wrote.

“But what I’ve learned is that even if I mind my business, you’re all going to be negative AND curious.”

The ensemble embraced her famous curves as she performed her popular hits

“So if I can’t be at peace, neither can you. I will return. Cry about it.’

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not going to talk about dates, direction or anything, I just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Last July, Iggy announced that she would be stepping back from music to focus on “other creative projects.”

At the time, the rapper, best known for her 2014 hit Fancy, announced that her third studio album, End of an Era, will be her last for at least “a few years.”