Iggy Azalea shares sweet photo of son Onyx after announcing her return to the music industry

She is the proud mother of two-year-old son Onyx.

And on Thursday, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself with her son.

In the photo, the 32-year-old and her boyfriend held her son’s hands as they lifted him into the air.

Iggy showed off her physique in a long, figure-hugging brown dress and also wore a pair of pink sandals.

“My motivation,” she captioned the image, alongside a love heart emoji.

Iggy’s post comes after she announced she’s making a return to music after quitting the industry last year.

The Fancy hitmaker shared the news with fans on Tuesday, declaring: “I’ll be back. Cry about it.’

In a lengthy tweet, Iggy said she quit music because of the “negative energy” but is now coming back bigger and better than ever.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” wrote Iggy.

“But what I’ve learned is that even if I mind my business, you’re all going to be negative AND curious.”

“So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I will return. Cry about it.’

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not going to talk about dates, direction or anything, I just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Iggy is currently supporting Pitbull on his US tour

Last July, Iggy announced that she would be stepping back from music to focus on “other creative projects.”

At the time, the rapper, best known for her 2014 hit Fancy, announced that her third studio album, End of an Era, will be her last for at least “a few years.”