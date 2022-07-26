Iggy Azalea shares rarely seen photo of two-year-old son Onyx

Iggy Azalea, 31, has shared a photo of her son Onyx, two.

The rapper, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, posted a photo of Onyx on Instagram on Monday, which she shares with fellow music star Playboi Carti.

Onyx was spotted on a beach as Iggy wrote, ‘Onyx is such a cutie. I can not take it.’

Iggy Azalea shared a rarely seen photo of her two-year-old son Onyx on Instagram on Monday. pictured

It comes after Iggy shared photos from her son’s second birthday party in May.

Iggy explained that her son had become ill, forcing them to celebrate his birthday late.

Baby was sick last week, so today we had his party! Happy Birthday Onyx!’ Iggy captioned the post.

Iggy shared a series of rare photos from her son Onyx’s second birthday party on Instagram in May

“Being your mother is a joy, I love how nice you are to everyone, always sharing and always in a good mood… even when you’re sick, you still smile. I love youuuuu’.

A sweet photo shows Iggy kissing her son on the cheek as the little boy bit into a cupcake with green frosting.

Another photo showed the doting mother-of-one squatting next to her son as he blew out the candle on his birthday cupcake.

The 31-year-old Australian rapper explained that her son had fallen ill, forcing them to celebrate his birthday late

Other photos showed the little boy happily playing in his backyard, with an array of dinosaur-themed piñatas hanging.

A balloon garland with Onyx’s name spelled out in gold hung over the pool, while a bouncy castle complete with a slippery dip was set up in the yard.

Iggy announced that she gave birth to a baby boy in June 2020, despite never announcing she was pregnant.

One photo showed the doting mother-of-one squatting next to her son as he blew out the candle on his birthday cupcake at the party in May

“I have a son,” she announced on Instagram Stories at the time, after rumors circulated in December 2019 that she was about six months pregnant.

“I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’ll always be afraid to share news about that giant with the world.”

She added: “I want to keep his life private, but I wanted to make it clear that he is no secret and that I love him beyond words.”

Iggy shares Onyx with her ex, rapper Playboi Carti, but announced she would be raising her son “alone” after their breakup in October 2020.