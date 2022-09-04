Iggy Azalea reveals the TRUTH about her ‘feud’ with Nicki Minaj

<!–

They are two of the world’s most beloved female rappers.

And while tabloids often pit Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea against each other, their so-called “feud” seems like nothing but hot air.

Iggy, 32, finally set the record straight on Monday about her feelings for the Super Bass hitmaker, 39, when she responded to an article by Complex listing Nicki’s beefs over the years.

“Why am I in this?” Iggy responded to the story on Twitter.

“We’ve never said anything bad about each other. You are all weird,” the Australian star added.

According to the article, Iggy “fired shots at Nicki in 2010 when she suggested the American star was not being honest about her performance at the BET Awards.

‘lmao with Nicki saying she won the BET awards live. errrr. If you say so girl,” Iggy tweeted.

The article also cited an incident during the 2014 BET Awards where Nicki appeared to punch Iggy amid rumors that the blonde was using ghostwriters.

“If you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it,” Nicki said during her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

“I hope and pray that BET continues to honor authenticity,” she added.

Many fans took this as a thinly veiled dig at Iggy, who had previously speculated that rapper TI was behind her lyrics.

Days after Nicki’s speech, Iggy tried to stifle the drama by writing on Instagram: “I have to say that the general explosion of pettiness online in the last few days has been hard to ignore and frankly… lame.”

“Had I won the BET prize it would have been great, but it wasn’t my year and I don’t mind — so neither should you.”

“Generally speaking, I’m not bothered by anything that has ‘happened’ at the BET awards and just feel exhausted by everyone trying to make me go to war with people all the time,” she continued.

‘Anyone who wishes me a speedy recovery is welcome in my life and those who don’t, will not get more of my time. …I hate to see everyone brawl on my behalf about things I’m still not 100% sure exist and don’t matter. Just let it go,” Iggy concluded.