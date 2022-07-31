Iggy Azalea reveals her private health struggle after performance

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she suffers from sciatica.

The Fancy rapper, 32, took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement, just days after getting back on stage for Pitbull’s Cant’s Stop Us Now tour.

An upset Iggy wrote: ‘So I have sciatica. Very funny!’

The Australian hitmaker was inundated with fan well-wishers on the platform.

‘I understand your pain! It’s so bad,” one fan wrote. “Ooooo I’m so sorry Iggy is praying for you,” added another.

‘Take it easy. I had it two years ago, it was very bad, could hardly walk. Rest and use the hot water bottle and ice pack at different times.”

Iggy made a sensational return to the podium during the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek on Thursday nights.

Iggy stunned the residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, in a gray, form-fitting outfit painted with the natural contours of her body, down to her belly button.

Her thick, curly blonde locks were pulled back in a full, half ponytail away from her face that seemed airbrushed with an impeccable glamor look.

The Fancy hitmaker had four beautiful backing dancers, but she stole the spotlight as she sang and posed seductively for the audience.

At one point, Iggy sat down in a chair with her legs spread and stuck out her tongue, smiling as she dragged a finger down.

Iggy, who has recently stepped back from the limelight in favor of motherhood, recently said she “cringes” when she watches old videos of herself.

“Sometimes I look back at myself in my early 20s and cringe,” she told Rollacoaster magazine in November.

Last July, she shared how she combines her work with being a single mother.

The blonde bombshell, who shares son Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, told a fan on Twitter that she had been sleep deprived for “more than a year.”

“It’s literally been sleeping three hours a night for over a year. But it’s worth it,” she tweeted.