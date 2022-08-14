Iggy Azalea returns to the stage after announcing her career comeback

Iggy Azalea recently announced that she is making a return to music after leaving the industry last year.

And on Saturday, the Australian rapper, 32, did what she does best again when she took the stage at Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now Tour in Toronto, Canada.

The Problem hitmaker showed off her physique in a neon crop top and matching cycling shorts while entertaining the crowd.

The skimpy ensemble, including matching gloves, embraced her famous curves as she danced and twirled to her hits.

Iggy completed her look with black boots and wore her long blond locks out and curled for her performance.

Azalea’s set list consists of 14 songs, including the hits Fancy, Black Widow and Problem

The Fancy hitmaker shared the news with fans last week, declaring, “I’ll be back. Cry about it.’

In a lengthy tweet, Iggy said she quit music because of the “negative energy” but is now coming back bigger and better than ever.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” wrote Iggy.

“But what I’ve learned is that even if I mind my business, you’re all going to be negative AND curious.”

“So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I will return. Cry about it.’

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not going to talk about dates, direction or anything, I just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Iggy is currently supporting Pitbull on his US tour

Last July, Iggy announced that she would be stepping back from music to focus on “other creative projects.”

At the time, the rapper, best known for her 2014 hit Fancy, announced that her third studio album, End of an Era, will be her last for at least “a few years.”