Iggy Azalea leaves little to the imagination in an optical illusion bodysuit during concert

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is never one to be shy about showing off her incredible curves.

And on Wednesday, Iggy Azalea left little to the imagination in an optical illusion bodysuit when she performed in Michigan.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, showed off her incredible figure in the blue and black bodysuit as she wowed the audience.

Iggy Azalea left little to the imagination in an optical illusion bodysuit when she performed in Michigan on Wednesday

The ensemble embraced her famous curves as she performed her popular hits.

Iggy completed her look with black boots and wore her long blonde hair for the concert.

Iggy’s performance comes after she recently announced she’s making a return to music after quitting the industry last year.

The Problem hitmaker shared the news with fans last month, declaring: “I’ll be back. Cry about it.’

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, showed off her incredible figure in the blue and black bodysuit as she wowed the audience.

In a lengthy tweet, Iggy said she quit music because of the “negative energy” but is now coming back bigger and better than ever.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Iggy wrote.

“But what I’ve learned is that even if I mind my business, you’re all going to be negative AND curious.”

The ensemble embraced her famous curves as she performed her popular hits

“So if I can’t be at peace, neither can you. I will return. Cry about it.’

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not going to talk about dates, direction or anything, I just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Last July, Iggy announced that she would be stepping back from music to focus on “other creative projects.”

At the time, the rapper, best known for her 2014 hit Fancy, announced that her third studio album, End of an Era, will be her last for at least “a few years.”