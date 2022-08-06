Iggy Azalea commands the stage in skin-tight shorts bodysuit as opener to Pitbull tour

Pitbull kicked off his summer tour Can’t Stop Us Now late last month with supporting artist Iggy Azalea as the opener.

And on Friday, the rappers rolled into Wantagh, New York for their show at Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater, the seventh performance on the trek that runs through the US and Canada until October 19.

Fans can see the Aussie rapper as a special guest until September 4, when Jamaican dancehall rapper and singer Sean Paul will take over the rest of the opening performer slot.

Hip-hop live: Iggy Azalea was the opening performer for Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now tour when it reached Northwell Health on Friday at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York

This double billing is perfect for fans of contemporary hip-hop.

Azalea (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly), 32, first took the stage decked out in a purple short bodysuit that resembled something from an animated movie or series.

The skimpy ensemble, with matching sleeves that came just past her elbows, hugged her famous curves.

The Australian star took the stage as the opening act with her backing dancers

Baby came back: the rapper teased the crowd by taunting them with her famous derriere

Tight tight: The Work star showed off her feminine curves in a bodysuit with purple shirts

The Hits: Azalea has played a set list of 14 songs, including her show opener Work, which was followed by other recognizable hits like Fancy, Black Widow and Problem.

She also stepped across the stage, dancing and spinning around the stage in black boots.

To round out her overall look, the Aussie star pulled her dyed blonde locks back into a sleek ponytail and part in the middle.

Azalea has performed a set list of 14 songs, including her show opener Work, which was followed by other recognizable hits like Fancy, Black Widow and Problem.

Recognizable: Mr. Worldwide pretty much stuck to his hits for his New York performance

After Izalea turned the house upside down, it was time for Pitbull, who brought his infectious smile to the stage, decked out in an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket over his shiny button-down shirt and vest.

Miami-based rapper (born Armando Christian Pérez), 41, pretty much stuck to the hits for his share of double billing.

The result was a dance-heavy romp through nearly two decades of club favorites and Latin hip-hop charts, including Fireball, Echa Pa’lla (Manos Pa’Arriba), I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), and Give Me Everything.

Female frenzy: Miami-based rapper (born Armando Christian Pérez) also made good use of his backing dancers during much of his performance

Instead of a break, Pitbull took two five-minute breaks during which his tour DJ IAmChino spun while its six backing dancers, decked out in even skinny ensembles, entertained the audience with their fresh moves.

mr. Worldwide will lead the tour to cities such as San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville and Orlando, before wrapping up in Hollywood, Florida on October 19.

Pitbull began his career in the early 2000s, recording reggaeton, Latin hip hop and crunk music under a variety of labels.

He would eventually call himself more of the vanity of a pop artist with his Anglophone Planet Pit (2011), which featured his first number one single Give Me Everything (featured Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer).

North American Trek: Tour kicked off July 27 in Raleigh, NC and will run through October 19 in Hollywood, Florida