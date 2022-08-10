Iggy Azalea announces her comeback: Australian rapper reveals she’s returning to the music industry

<!–

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has announced that she is returning to music after quitting the music industry last year.

The 32-year-old Fancy hitmaker shared the news with fans on Tuesday, declaring: “I’ll be back. Cry about it.’

In a lengthy tweet, Iggy said she quit music because of the “negative energy” but is now coming back bigger and better than ever.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Iggy wrote.

“But what I’ve learned is that even if I mind my business, you’re all going to be negative AND curious.”

“So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I will return. Cry about it.’

She added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not going to talk about dates, direction or anything, I just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Fans loved the news, with one tweeting: ‘I’m so excited, can’t wait! This will definitely be the best comeback.”

“She’s about to give us bops, good music videos and the haters hell,” added another.

Iggy is currently supporting Pitbull on his US tour

Last July, Iggy announced that she would be stepping back from music to focus on “other creative projects.”

At the time, the rapper, best known for her 2014 hit Fancy, announced that her third studio album, End of an Era, will be her last for at least “a few years.”

Azalea tweeted: “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month, I’m going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things that I feel passionate and inspired by, next to music.’

“I’m thrilled that you’re going to see different sides of me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what’s good for me and I hope you’ll continue to support all the creative projects I do here!’ she added.

“I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy it with me. I hope to see so many of you on tour!’

Azalea is from Mullumbimby, New South Wales, and moved to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue a music career.

Despite her Australian background, she takes a southern accent in her music.

She was initially mentored by rapper TI, who released her mixtape Ignorant Art in 2011, then achieved mainstream success with her 2014 single Fancy.