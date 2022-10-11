If you’re riding a rollercoaster you might want to turn off Crash Detection

Apple’s latest devices all include a feature designed to save your life. If you are in a serious breakdown, your new iPhone 14 or Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and send a message to your emergency contacts with your location.

However, Crash Detection can work a little too well. The Wall Street Journal reports that a woman’s iPhone 14 Pro called 911 and reported that she had been in a serious car accident while riding the Mystic Timbers roller coaster on Kings Island in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the Warren County Communications Center, emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after the woman became unresponsive — likely because she was having too much fun.

This story has a happy and slightly humorous ending, but accidentally calling 911 when an iPhone or Apple Watch user is riding a roller coaster can quickly become a problem. In fact, Warren emergency services reported five other bogus Crash Detection calls, and the Wall Street Journal says the Joker roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago has also triggered unwanted calls.

It is not a problem that is easily solved. Crash Detection uses Apple’s newer accelerometer and gyroscope to detect extreme accelerations or decelerations up to 256 Gs, sudden changes in direction and extreme sound levels, all things that roller coasters and car crashes have in common.

“There is no silver bullet when it comes to enabling crash detection,” Apple’s vice president of Sensing & Connectivity Ron Huang told TechCrunch. “It’s hard to say how many of these things are going to trigger because it’s not an even equation. Depending on how fast the travel speed was previously, [that] determines which signals we will see later as well. Your speed change, combined with the impact force, combined with the pressure change, combined with the sound level… it’s all quite a dynamic algorithm.”

Apple will surely adjust this algorithm with subsequent updates, but it is unlikely that Apple will be able to cut down on all the false positives. While it’s certainly reassuring to know that Crash Detection is working as intended, thrill seekers might want to take a moment to disable the feature on their devices before embarking on the next ride. Or maybe Apple could add a Rollercoaster Mode button to Control Center.