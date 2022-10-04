‘If you voted Tory you don’t deserve to be resuscitated by the NHS’: Outrage at nurse’s outburst

A nurse has sparked fury by saying live on national television: ‘If you voted Tory you don’t deserve to be resuscitated by the NHS’.

Former NHS nurse Miranda Hughes made the inflammatory comments during a live TV debate on Channel 5 last night.

The outburst comes after self-proclaimed ‘Anti-Tory’ Mrs Hughes also branded Brexit ‘absurd’ and ’embarrassing’ during an earlier rant on BBC Question Time.

Her inflammatory remarks about the NHS were made last night on a live debate called ‘Britain on the Brink’ hosted by Jeremy Vine.

After being challenged about the claims, Ms Hughes, who now works in the private sector, retracted her inflammatory remarks, insisting: “No, of course I would, of course I would.”

But her original comments have sparked outrage online, with some describing them as ‘disgusting’ and ‘narrow-minded’.

Others pointed out that more than 14 million people voted Conservative in the 2019 election.

Mrs Hughes made the comments as she explained to the host, Vine, about her decision to leave the NHS for the private sector.

She said: ‘I couldn’t deal with the emotional stress of not being able to deliver for my patients.

‘When you sign up as a nurse, you sign up to put the patient at the forefront of everything you do.

‘You’re pushed to the point where you can’t treat people the way you should treat them.

‘And it eats you up, because you’re there to do a job as a compassionate human being, but there are no resources.

Furious in anger as she spoke, she then said: ‘And you’re consistently told on the news that care homes are being fenced off, but that’s a lie.’

And I’m sorry, but if you voted Tory, you don’t deserve to be resuscitated by the NHS.

‘I know it’s hard, I know it’s hard, but I look at these gentlemen and it has made me so angry.

Asked if she meant what she said by host Jeremy Vine, she replied: ‘No, of course I would, of course I would.

“But it is appalling the way we have been treated. All the nurses have been punched in the face.’

Her comments have sparked a backlash online today, with people describing her views as ‘bigotry’.

One person to comment was former Sky and GB News presenter Colin Brazier. He said on Twitter: “It’s no use trampling “…all it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing” too regularly.

‘But really. To say that Tory voters should not be resuscitated, if they need it, in hospital crosses several lines.’

David Atherton, who describes himself as a libertarian and a former contributor to the right-wing website Breibert, tweeted: ‘Left-wing nurse Miranda Hughes said on Channel 5’s ‘Britain on the Brink’ last night that the Tories ‘don’t deserve to be revived .’

‘I thought ‘never kissed a Tory’ was bad enough for bigotry.’

Another to react to the video, Scottish Conservative councilor Iain Gall, tweeted: ‘13,966,454 people voted Conservative in the 2019 general election including myself.

‘No doubt this cretin has #bekind in her bio.’

It comes after a wave of criticism of Labor politicians and activists following anti-Tory remarks.

Labor frontbencher Lucy Powell was accused of inciting division earlier this year after posing in a T-shirt claiming she had ‘never kissed a Tory’.

The party’s culture spokesman was told to ‘grow up’ after she was pictured wearing the T-shirt at the Manchester Pride parade.

But Labor allies suggested the row over the T-shirt, which has become popular in some left-wing circles, was an attempt to distract people from the cost of living crisis.

Ms Powell, the party’s culture spokesman, was told to “grow up” after she was pictured wearing the T-shirt at the Manchester Pride parade at the weekend

Chris Clarkson, Tory MP for Heywood and Middleton, said of the shirt: ‘Puerile, divisive and completely against the spirit of inclusion that Pride is supposed to embody. Grow up.’

Sara Britcliffe, for Hyndburn and Haslingden, added: ‘This is the problem. To create an us v them. Pretty disgusting from a shadow minister.

‘A difference in political beliefs should not result in hatred.’

Tory MP Dehenna Davison, who came out as bisexual last year, also called the stunt ‘juvenile’.

A source close to Mrs Powell said last night: “While the Conservatives fixate on a T-shirt worn at a Pride event in Manchester this weekend – a T-shirt worn by Labor at all Prides for over another decade huge cheers from crowds – millions of families and pensioners are worried about how they will pay their energy bills this winter.’

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner also faced criticism last year after referring to the Conservatives as ‘scum’ during a fringe rally at Labour’s party conference in Brighton.

She said: ‘We can’t get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolutely disgusting, banana republic, vile, nasty, ethical pieces of scum.’

She later apologized ‘unreservedly’ for the remarks, saying she had ‘reflected’ on the tone of the political debate in the wake of the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess last October and would no longer use such language.