‘If you think I’m not trying, just say it and I’ll leave’: Hulk threatens to QUIT Atletico Mineiro

The 36-year-old could try to return to Europe if he decides to leave

The attacker was the best player in the league last season, but can now leave

He described fans’ criticism as unacceptable after a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras

Hulk has threatened to leave Atletico Mineiro after fans’ “unacceptable” reaction to the club’s poor form.

The 36-year-old has been playing for White and Black since 2021, but after this latest interaction with the fans, he may be looking for a transfer.

Speaking after a 1-0 loss to table toppers Palmeiras, Hulk believes his supporters have been hard on themselves and the team – despite Hulk doing it [his] best.’

Hulk (R) has threatened to leave Atletico Mineiro if his fans continue to criticize his efforts

“As long as we have a chance to fight, we will do our best,” Hulk explained in a conversation with ESPN.

‘For example, I didn’t think I would play the 90 minutes today, come’ [back] from a calf injury is very difficult, but I was able to play’

Hulk was clearly unhappy with the reaction after the loss and went on to ask to leave if this behavior continues.

‘I have a lot of respect for the [club] and the fans, but if you don’t think this is an intensity, if you don’t think I’m trying, just say so and I’ll leave.’

Palmeiras players celebrate taking charge of Atletico Mineiro in front of their rival fans

Hulk made the move to Atletico Mineiro after spending four years in China for Shanghai Port FC.

The Brazilian had a prosperous period in China – both economically and in front of goal – scoring 51 goals and providing 31 assists in just 100 league games.

The former star of FC Porto and Zenit St Petersburg then decided to return to his native Brazil, where his goals have not been delayed.

Hulk led Atletico Mineiro to an incredible treble where he was the top scorer in both the league and the cup – becoming only the second person in history to do so.

However, things have turned sour in Belo Horizonte with Mineiro languishing in 7th place – 20 points off the front runners.

If Hulk has to leave Atletico Mineiro, the team will miss their talisman figure up front and will have to look elsewhere to provide a replacement for his targets.