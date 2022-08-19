If YOU ruled the world, how would you help the climate? Mums discuss how to slow down global warming

Parents have shared their radical ideas for halting climate change in a far-reaching online thread.

The anonymous British woman went to the parenting forum mumsnet to ask: ‘If you were to decide unilaterally, what would you do to make things (slightly) more climate-friendly?’

Responses ranged from drastic food regulations — including making all meat, fish and dairy products “illegal” — to limiting family size to “one biological child per person.”

Though it was just a thought experiment, some users got heated, saying it sounded like a “controlling communist nightmare.”

When she went to the site, the mother listed a series of things she would change to slow the effects of global warming.

She wrote, “I’d be much more likely to set net-zero goals (net-zero 2050/2030 feels like an eternity given the emergency) and require companies to have solid plans to get there. Probably set for the next three to five years. Huge fines if you don’t meet the targets.

“Make large-scale upgrades of public transport infrastructure mandatory in big cities where there is not enough (tax the billionaires to pay for it) and make driving in it difficult (ULEZ, low parking, etc.).

She continued: ‘Renationalise energy and water, with a view to clean energy and without pumping waste water into the rivers and the sea.

‘I can imagine that there would have to be huge upgrades here too to achieve that. Not renationalizing because the private sector is a bunch of thieves and dishonest, but because it has to be done quickly, this is an emergency.’

People were quick to share their ideas in a far-reaching online thread, including banning private jets and introducing additional taxes on fast fashion businesses

She ended her pitch by saying that she would even make eating meat, dairy and fish illegal, even though she knows that will be an unpopular opinion.

However, she quickly faced frustration from other users. One said she found banning meat and dairy impractical.

One person wrote: ‘This would be completely impractical – you’ll end up with millions of people with massive nutritional deficiencies – protein, B12, omegas, etc. – across the country.

Most people (especially poor people) don’t make healthy choices at the best of times, it would be impossible to reduce their diet any further. It would be best to make fruit and vegetables cheaper so that more people move there.’

Some people felt that the airline industry had a lot to answer for and even suggested that people’s flights should be monitored.

Mumsnet users were divided on what they thought was the best way to tackle climate change – from family planning to rainwater harvesting

One person said, ‘Forbid any flight less than 4 hours. A maximum of one return flight per year per person non-transferable, plus one per person per year non-transferable for business weather.

They continued: ‘Investing in train infrastructure. All new homes with sound insulation, solar panels and geothermal heat pumps.

‘Higher taxes on petrol / invested in public transport outside London (this would hurt me, I know) Invest in hydrogen, water infrastructure.’

Another person agreed and said, “Set allotted ‘Air miles’ per person per year you are allowed to fly, say 2000 miles per year.

Then build a marketplace so that wealthy executives ‘necessary’ to fly to their all-important meetings can buy miles from people who have cr***** jobs that would never fly anywhere.

“Expand the concept to water, power, meat and other areas. So the rich man who wants to fill his pool has to buy some pocket money from someone without a pool.’

Some thought that family planning should be looked at and that there should be a restriction on the number of children people can have and at what age.

One person said: ‘No children before the age of 30 and no more than two children per family.

“Neither is however possible/ethical to try to oblige in the real world.”

While another agreed: ‘This, but not two children per family as families change. I would make it one biological child per adult.’

However, another user declined the discussion, adding: “Omg, I’m so glad you’re NOT in power – your utopia sounds like a communist nightmare of social control.”